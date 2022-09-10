5 New COVID Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of October

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, September 10.

All 5 cases tested positive during central quarantine, and were all close contacts of a case that tested positive in the community on Wednesday, September 7, an 11-year-old girl from outside the city who had come to Shanghai for medical treatment.

She was staying at a Hanting Hotel on Moling Lu in downtown Jing'an District and had visited numerous places in Jing'an, Putuo and Huangpu districts, including the Children's Hospital of Shanghai on Luding Lu, a hair salon, several supermarkets and convenience stores, a restaurant, a shopping mall and a public toilet.

Free testing extended to end of October...

The good news? Free testing has been extended to the end of October.

The bad news? Mandatory testing has been extended to the end of October.

Shanghai residents will be subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week until October 31, otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking part in 'normal life'.

Realistically, a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



The policy will be adjusted based on the COVID-19 situation, the city's COVID-19 prevention authority added (as they do every month).



COVID-19 prevention ramped up...

The city is also beefing up COVID-19 prevention and control for the Mid-Autumn Festival and October Holiday.



Large-scale gatherings – such as exhibitions and performances – will be prohibited unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, local hospitals, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, wet markets, stations, construction sites, parks and cinemas have been ordered to enhance inspections on visitors' PCR reports and body temperatures, so have yours at the ready and keep cool.

National travel policy updated...



Got travel plans between September 10 and October 31? Chances are you will require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.



In accordance with an announcement by China’s COVID Taskforce of the State Council, anyone traveling by the means listed below between Saturday, September 10, and Monday, October 31, must have a 48-hour nucleic acid test:

Plane

High-speed rail or any other form of train

Inter-provincial tour group

Inter-provincial passenger ship

Be sure to double check any other COVID-related rules at your departure point and destination before you set off on your holibobs.

Shanghai residents advised not to travel...

Earlier in the week, the pro forma pre public holiday 'don't travel' advice was issued by the goverment.

"During the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival holiday, residents are advised not to leave Shanghai or travel overseas, unless it is absolutely necessary," said Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

"The pandemic situation is not optimistic currently, both domestically and abroad," he added, seemingly unaware that the rest of the world has learned to live with it.

