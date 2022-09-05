Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

There were 87 new locally confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guangdong province (seven in Guangzhou, 71 in Shenzhen, two in Meizhou, three in Jiangmen, two in Huizhou and one in both Dongguan and Jieyang) on September 4.

Two previously reported cases in Guangzhou were upgraded from symptomatic to asymptomatic.

Guangzhou

On September 4, Guangzhou discovered seven cases of COVID-19.

Two of the said cases were in Haizhu district, one in Tianhe district, three in Panyu district and one case in Liwan was upgraded from asymptomatic to symptomatic.

In total, four of the confirmed infections were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic.

In response to the two cases found in Haizhu district on September 4, Jiangnan Middle Avenue, Haizhuang, Longfeng and Shayuan subdistricts have implemented mass testing on all residents today (September 5).

As of today, all of Guangzhou’s metro lines will resume normal operations.

However, anyone who took metro lines 2, 3, 5 and Guangfo Line at the following times and dates needs to undergo two nucleic acid tests over three days (with a gap of 24 hours between each test).

September 3, 7.40am-9.10am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 2, 7.40am-8.50am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 2, 5.40pm-7.10pm

Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

September 1, 7.40am-8.50am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 1, 5.30pm-7.10pm

Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 31, 7.40am-8.50am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 31, 5.50pm-7.10pm



Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 30, 7.40am-8.50am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 30, 6.30pm-7.10pm

Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 29, 7.40am-8.50am

Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 29, 5.30pm-7.10pm

Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

Shenzhen

The lockdown measures imposed on Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan districts were originally planned to run from midnight on Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4.

However, as of 12.01am on September 5, lockdown measures have been adjusted slightly.

In all subdistricts where COVID-19 cases were found between Friday and Sunday, full lockdown measures will be extended for three days from the date of the last reported case.

If your subdistrict has not reported any cases of COVID-19 and you are in Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan districts, the following rules apply.

Any subdistricts not under lockdown are still prohibiting outside visitors from entering communities other than their own.

KTV, cinemas, gyms, pool and mahjong halls, internet cafes, bars, escape rooms, massage parlors, swimming pools, etc. are still temporarily closed.

Schools and training centers will continue with online classes.

Supermarkets, farmers’ markets and restaurants can operate at a reduced capacity.

Public transport will resume in areas other than those under full lockdown measures.

To check which areas are in full lockdown, check out the article below.

Seventy-one cases were discovered in Shenzhen on September 4, a decrease of 28 from the previous day.



Forty-six cases were found in isolation, nine were discovered in home isolation, 10 were found in closed-loop management of key personnel screening, one case was detected in close contact screening, one in medium-risk area screening and four in community screening.



Twenty-five cases were found in Futian district, 19 in Longhua district, nine in Luohu district, seven in Longgang district, four in Yantian district, three in both Nanshan and Bao’an districts and one in Guangming district.



Working from home can be a drag and your time spent procrastinating will probably be more than usual.



Don't fight it, check out these pictures of the empty streets of Shenzhen.



