Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

By Lars James Hamer, September 5, 2022

There were 87 new locally confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guangdong province (seven in Guangzhou, 71 in Shenzhen, two in Meizhou, three in Jiangmen, two in Huizhou and one in both Dongguan and Jieyang) on September 4. 

Two previously reported cases in Guangzhou were upgraded from symptomatic to asymptomatic.

Guangzhou

On September 4, Guangzhou discovered seven cases of COVID-19.

Two of the said cases were in Haizhu district, one in Tianhe district, three in Panyu district and one case in Liwan was upgraded from asymptomatic to symptomatic.

In total, four of the confirmed infections were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic. 

In response to the two cases found in Haizhu district on September 4, Jiangnan Middle Avenue, Haizhuang, Longfeng and Shayuan subdistricts have implemented mass testing on all residents today (September 5).

As of today, all of Guangzhou’s metro lines will resume normal operations. 

However, anyone who took metro lines 2, 3, 5 and Guangfo Line at the following times and dates needs to undergo two nucleic acid tests over three days (with a gap of 24 hours between each test).

September 3, 7.40am-9.10am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 2, 7.40am-8.50am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 2, 5.40pm-7.10pm

  • Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

  • Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

  • Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

  • Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

September 1, 7.40am-8.50am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

September 1, 5.30pm-7.10pm

  • Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

  • Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

  • Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

  • Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 31, 7.40am-8.50am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 31, 5.50pm-7.10pm

  • Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

  • Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

  • Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

  • Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 30, 7.40am-8.50am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 30, 6.30pm-7.10pm

  • Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

  • Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

  • Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

  • Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

August 29, 7.40am-8.50am

  • Line 5 from Sanxi Station to Zhujiang New Town Station

  • Line 3 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Lijiao

  • Guangfo Line from Lijiao to Nanzhou Station

  • Line 2 from Nanzhou Station to Huijiang Station

August 29, 5.30pm-7.10pm

  • Line 2 from Huijiang Station to Nanzhou Station

  • Guangfo Line from Nanzhou Station to Lijiao Station

  • Line 3 from Lijiao Station to Zhujiang New Town

  • Line 5 from Zhujiang New Town Station to Sanxi Station

Shenzhen

The lockdown measures imposed on Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan districts were originally planned to run from midnight on Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4.

However, as of 12.01am on September 5, lockdown measures have been adjusted slightly.

In all subdistricts where COVID-19 cases were found between Friday and Sunday, full lockdown measures will be extended for three days from the date of the last reported case. 

If your subdistrict has not reported any cases of COVID-19 and you are in Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan districts, the following rules apply.

Any subdistricts not under lockdown are still prohibiting outside visitors from entering communities other than their own. 

KTV, cinemas, gyms, pool and mahjong halls, internet cafes, bars, escape rooms, massage parlors, swimming pools, etc. are still temporarily closed. 

Schools and training centers will continue with online classes. 

Supermarkets, farmers’ markets and restaurants can operate at a reduced capacity. 

Public transport will resume in areas other than those under full lockdown measures. 

To check which areas are in full lockdown, check out the article below. 

READ MORE: Quarantine Required for Shenzhen to Guangzhou Travelers

Seventy-one cases were discovered in Shenzhen on September 4, a decrease of 28 from the previous day. 

Forty-six cases were found in isolation, nine were discovered in home isolation, 10 were found in closed-loop management of key personnel screening, one case was detected in close contact screening, one in medium-risk area screening and four in community screening.

Twenty-five cases were found in Futian district, 19 in Longhua district, nine in Luohu district, seven in Longgang district, four in Yantian district, three in both Nanshan and Bao’an districts and one in Guangming district. 

Working from home can be a drag and your time spent procrastinating will probably be more than usual. 

Don’t fight it, check out these pictures of the empty streets of Shenzhen. 

33201662199370_.pic_hd.jpeg

33211662199377_.pic_hd.jpeg

edfv.jpg

dsfxgn.jpg

waesfdgc.jpg

37871662287129_.pic.jpg

37891662287131_.pic.jpg

33241662199391_.pic_hd.jpeg

37961662287245_.pic.jpg

37851662287128_.pic.jpg

33031662196963_.pic.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML, in-text images via That's]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangzhou Guangdong Shenzhen

Zero COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 4 Days

Zero COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 4 Days

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

An update on the number of cases and important COVID restrictions in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Guangdong COVID Update: Shenzhen Lockdown

Shenzhen locks down six districts, no one in or out.

3 New COVID Cases, Panic Buying as Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

1 New COVID Case, Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Zero New COVID Cases, SHAKE is Back From the Dead!

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

