Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 yesterday (August 31).

Two of the cases – who reside in Chaoyang district – tested positive while in quarantine. Meanwhile, the third case – in Haidian district – test positive during regular screening i.e. a case of community transmission.

As of press time, Beijing has four high-risk areas – all located in Haidian district.

Beijing has not introduced any new citywide anti-epidemic measures as a result of the latest cases.

A number of readers have told That’s that they have recently received a pop-up window (弹窗) on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝), including those who have travel history to Tianjin and Guangdong where new cases have recently emerged. Click the link below to find out how to get your Beijing Health Kit back to normal.

Remember that to enter Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland, you need a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, and undergo a further test between 24 and 72 hours after arrival; you also need your Beijing Health Kit to be normal.

[Cover image via Weibo/@财经杂志]

