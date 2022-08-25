  1. home
  2. Articles

Level Three Emergency Response for Incoming Typhoon Ma-on

By Lars James Hamer, August 25, 2022

0 0

Typhoon Ma-on landed in the coastal city of Maoming at around 10.30am this morning (August 25, 2022). 

Ma-on, the ninth typhoon of the year, is now heading west by north at a speed of roughly 25-30 kilometers per hour. 

Maoming lies a little over 340 kilometers southwest of Guangzhou and 420 kilometers west of Shenzhen.

You can check Ma-on’s progression through south China by clicking the link below. 

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

At 10am on August 25, a yellow weather warning for rainstorms across Shenzhen was put in place and a blue warning for the typhoon has also been activated. 

The city has also rolled out level three emergency response measures to deal with the incoming extreme weather. 

Flights to Shenzhen airport were also halted until 2pm today.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue in Shenzhen until Saturday.

In Guangzhou, the typhoon is set to bring rainstorms and heavy wind in intermittent spells through Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, most of the rain should have subsided, but expect cloudy weather and some spells of localized rain and thunderstorms. 

In Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, kindergartens, primary schools and training centers have been closed for the day.

Zengcheng district has paused construction work and all schools in the area for the day. 

Several trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen have also been halted.

For more information on whether your train will go ahead, you can call 020-12306 or search 广州铁路 (Guangzhou tielu) on Weibo or WeChat (Chinese). 

If you purchased tickets through the English language version of China’s Trip.com you can check the status of your train via the app or by contacting customer service. 

In total, 105 places across Guangdong have issued weather warnings. The majority of which are yellow and blue warnings for heatwaves, thunderstorms and heavy winds. However, Taishan city’s Xinhui district has issued an orange typhoon warning. 

News of the incoming typhoon was first reported when it was discovered 350 kilometers east of north Manila, Philippines on August 22. 

READ MORE: Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen


Super Typhoon typhoon Guangdong Guangzhou Shenzhen Extreme Weather

more news

Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen

Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen

The ninth typhoon of the year is set to hit Guangdong on Thursday.

Typhoon Mulan Heading for Guangdong and Hainan

Typhoon Mulan Heading for Guangdong and Hainan

Typhoon Mulan is heading towards Guangdong and Hainan.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

Typhoon Songda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

A pleasure to be acquainted, Sonda.

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

WATCH: One of Typhoon Compass' Saddest Casualties in Hainan

Viewer discretion is advised for animal lovers.

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Central China Floods of 1931

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Level Three Emergency Response for Incoming Typhoon Ma-on

Level Three Emergency Response for Incoming Typhoon Ma-on

6 New COVID Cases, 1 Outside Quarantine

6 New COVID Cases, 1 Outside Quarantine

This Day in History: The Central China Floods of 1931

This Day in History: The Central China Floods of 1931

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

This Day in History: First NBA Team to Play Basketball in China

China Alters End of Minions Movie, Makes it Less Despicable

China Alters End of Minions Movie, Makes it Less Despicable

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives