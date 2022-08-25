Level Three Emergency Response for Incoming Typhoon Ma-on

Typhoon Ma-on landed in the coastal city of Maoming at around 10.30am this morning (August 25, 2022).

Ma-on, the ninth typhoon of the year, is now heading west by north at a speed of roughly 25-30 kilometers per hour.



Maoming lies a little over 340 kilometers southwest of Guangzhou and 420 kilometers west of Shenzhen.



You can check Ma-on’s progression through south China by clicking the link below.



READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web



At 10am on August 25, a yellow weather warning for rainstorms across Shenzhen was put in place and a blue warning for the typhoon has also been activated.



The city has also rolled out level three emergency response measures to deal with the incoming extreme weather.

Flights to Shenzhen airport were also halted until 2pm today.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue in Shenzhen until Saturday.

In Guangzhou, the typhoon is set to bring rainstorms and heavy wind in intermittent spells through Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, most of the rain should have subsided, but expect cloudy weather and some spells of localized rain and thunderstorms.

In Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, kindergartens, primary schools and training centers have been closed for the day.

Zengcheng district has paused construction work and all schools in the area for the day.

Several trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen have also been halted.

For more information on whether your train will go ahead, you can call 020-12306 or search 广州铁路 (Guangzhou tielu) on Weibo or WeChat (Chinese).

If you purchased tickets through the English language version of China’s Trip.com you can check the status of your train via the app or by contacting customer service.

In total, 105 places across Guangdong have issued weather warnings. The majority of which are yellow and blue warnings for heatwaves, thunderstorms and heavy winds. However, Taishan city’s Xinhui district has issued an orange typhoon warning.

News of the incoming typhoon was first reported when it was discovered 350 kilometers east of north Manila, Philippines on August 22.

READ MORE: Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen



