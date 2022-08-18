  1. home
Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

By That's Shanghai, August 18, 2022

It’s been a whirlwind 2022 for Epermarket to say the least. Now through to ‘the other side’ of the wild events of April & May, life for the online grocer has finally returned to normal.

If you’re not familiar with Epermarket, they are the go-to for all things imported, organic, and well – just about all your groceries.

Operating since 2011, and now running 8000+ groceries all over China via its Shanghai and Shenzhen warehouses, the online supermarket has evolved from a destination store for those rare and wonderful gems from back home to a Supermarket that covers each and every need, offering premium, regular and budget options in thousands of categories.

Epermarket’s product offering spans the globe. Rich in European delights, you’ll also find products from Latin America, South East Asia and beyond. They also have a vast array of domestic products from partner farms throughout China, and also domestic ‘Western’ brands like Breakfast Champion and Spread the Bagel.

Also introduced in 2020, Epermarket created a ready-to-eat offering of quality hand crafted meals in the form of their EperKitchen range. This has now expanded to more than 200 items including salads, smoothies, main meals and desserts, plus lots in between.

AFFORDABILITY

Epermarket isn’t just a supermarket for the wealthy. As Shanghai has evolved, so have they.

Since 2020, and the introduction of their Fair Price Policy – which aims to work with suppliers and producers to garner ‘fairer’ prices which are in turn passed on to customers – Epermarket have reduced the price on around 2,000 products across their range, not simply for a promo but permanently.

Throughout their multiple platforms, you’ll also see often the red ‘Lower Price’ label. This indicates that this everyday essential product is monitored against competition and is the best price you can find, when legally imported and not on offer. There is also a daily Promo section, and Discover More, which offer a variety of products at nice discounts.

Finally, look out for the ‘Exclusive’ label on a wide range of products. These have been brought to China directly by Epermarket thus cutting out the ‘middle man.’ The savings made are passed on to their customers, meaning you can get great products at even better prices.

THANK YOU

During the lockdown, many people across Shanghai were introduced to Epermarket through their boxes that they delivered throughout the period. Epermarket extend their thanks to everyone for their support during those tough times. They were honored to have been able to help out so many people but are glad it is now behind us.

To extend their gratitude, Epermarket are offering a RMB30 voucher for everyone to use on their website, available to both old and new customers.

Enter the code EPERDEAL upon checkout on orders over RMB190 to receive the RMB30 discount. Available once per customer.

If you’re new to Shanghai, and have not experienced Epermarket before, they offer free gifts and discounts on their first five orders, so it’s a great time to sign up.

If you’re yet to have organized your Alipay or Wechat pay, they also offer a payment on delivery option, as well as international card payments.

Epermarket can be accessed via their website www.epermarket.com or via their APP or Wechat mini-program. Scan below to download or visit.

APP Download

Mini Program

[All images courtesy of Epermarket]

