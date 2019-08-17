33 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Aug 18: OIL Techno Motel

Enjoy the Techno Motel at OIL!



Aug 18: Hot Duck Welcome Back Foodie Meetup

HotDuck Foodie Meetups are back! This Thursday join them at Masala Bites in Shekou for an Indian buffet extravaganza! Scan the QR code to reserve your spot! There will also be drinks cards available, RMB100 will get you four drinks!

HotDuck, Nanhai Rose Garden 1-110, Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan District



Aug 5-Sep 30: Leap of Life

"LEAP OF LIFE" is a fun sports installation consisting of three groups of trees. The designer captures the concept in the legend of the tree of life, takes the block of Nantou Ancient City as the background, condenses it into the connection between life and movement, and takes this as inspiration to launch a brand new adventure with the audience.

Aug 7-Sep 4: Back to the Beginning

On August 7, 2022, "Back to the Begining - New Chinese Paintings Since 1999" will open at Hiart Space (Sea World Culture and Art Center L106). The exhibition will feature works by a total of 21 artists.

Aug 12-Oct 16: Internal Logic

Visit Maggie Taylor's exhibition Internal Logic!



Tue-Sun 10am-6pm.

Aug 12-Oct 16: Life Style in the Regions South of the Yangtze River

Life Style in the Regions South of the Yangtze River Exibition!

Aug 14-Sep 12: You're An Original

Xinyi Picture Book brings five themed workshops of "Sound, Egg, Brown Bear, Cricket, Robot", and also opens the "You Are An Original" art design exhibition.

"One Room, Good Ideas" hopes to fill children's childhood with interesting and useful ideas, so that every child can have a conversation that is like a small boat roaming freely on a big ship.

Aug 17-19: Big Bear Comedy

Big Bear Comedy is going big with three events this week:

Join them on Wednesday for their inaugural bilingual open mic with Joe’s Club!

Head over to Mambo on Thursday for the Big Bear open mic and then Curv in the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Friday.

Aug 19-21: Badbook Market

BadBook Market is coming to Shenzhen. With the principle of "unity and friendship, always making bad books," the BadBook Market will join forces with Nantou Ancient City to open a new bad book study program to allow more people to participate and also to allow more "bad" book culture to spread from every corner of Nantou Ancient City.

Aug 19-28: Sea World International Beer Festival

Beer Festival 2022 at Sea World International!

Aug 20: Brass House Wine and Cheese Night

Come and taste the finest foreign wines carefully picked by Alain Dumont (WSET II) & Master II Trade of wines, from University of Montpellier (France) paired with a variety of cheese and meat platters.

7pm -11pm

Aug 20: Awakening Meditation



We are all looking for something great in life, what about something beautiful?

These wonderful meditation sessions will guide you to inner stillness, peace and grounding.

Aug 20: ATV Kayaking and Beach Trip in Xichong

Xichong Beach is about 4 kilometers long and is the longest and largest beach in Shenzhen.

8am-7pm, RMB328.

Aug 20: Heartbeat Waveform

Enjoy the Heart Beat Waveform Livehouse!

Aug 20: Hong Kong Heat Wave

During the 1990s, the "Four Heavenly Kings", namely Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai, dominated music and coverage in magazines, TV, advertisements and cinema.

Aug 20-21: Camp Music Festival



Music (Deep House, Amapiano, latino, Hip hop, 2000's bangers)

Dance (Latin, Jazz, Hip Hop)



Yoga (Free Meditation and Yoga sessions)



Water Games (fun and cool activities with winners)



Drinks (Kombucha, Coffee, Beer, Champaign, Cocktails, Mixed Drinks)



Food (BBQ, Burgers, Vegetarian Menu, Halal)



Vibes (Mediterranean Decor, Shisha, Moroccan Tea)



Air-conditioned room for board and card games



Prizes (4 person tent, Beer, Parlor Mixed Drinks cards, Free trial classes for Latin dancing, Jazz class trial classes)



AMP private Festival Site in Huidong (river side)

Aug 20-21: Hiking Kayaking and Caving in Yingde

Yingxi Fenglin Corridor, located in Yingde City, Guangdong Province, is a typical karst landform with a natural landscape similar to Guilin, so it is called "Little Guilin".

August 20 8.30am-August 21 8.30pm, RMB718.

Aug 20-Nov 20: Mr. Doodle Abstract Doodlism

Visit the abstract doodlism exhibition!



Aug 21: Danan Mountain Hike in Huizhou

Danan Mountain hiking trail is one of the most beautiful hiking trail in Huizhou. It is known as "Little Wugong Mountain" in Guangdong because of its charming alpine meadow.

7.30am-8.30pm, RMB168

Sign up below.

Aug 21: Roots House Frida

Words are not the only possibilities for truthful communication — the medium of film is one of the many other creative options we have. Through public screening, we meet and gather with like-minded individuals we strike a chord with.

''In Leningrad, one summer in the early eighties, the underground rock scene boiled over in a reorganization program with three young men who would change the fate of Soviet rock.''



''This is the autobiography of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican painter who has been incorporating the pain of her injuries and her tempestuous marriage into her work.''

3-6pm

Everyday: Kempinski Life Discovery

The enhanced Kempinski Discovery was live!

Discovery is a hotel membership program for modern travellers, with more than 500 hotels from 35 luxury brands worldwide participating. Be a member to immerse yourself in the local customs and create exclusive accommodation experience.



Every Monday: Comedic Improv Workshop

Every Monday, 7.30-9.30pm at the Latin Passion Dance Factory

You'll learn about the comedic and dramatic genres of improvisation, where actors tell stories without a script.

Actors come from China, Germany, Russia, Canada, Iran, Ukraine and elsewhere!

Every Wednesday: Shenzhen Zen Ultimate Frisbee Club

Shenzhen Zen Ultimate Frisbee Club Wednesday Night Pick Up!

Wednesday night 8:30-10:30pm at Shenzhen Bay Stadium.

Part of the Whole Shenzhen Ultimate Community.



At each of these activities you can learn to throw and catch, do drills, learn strategy. All are welcome, and learn how to play ultimate frisbee.



WeChat: redbaronmia.



Every Thurday: Brass House Chesse Day

Enjoy a Dutch premium cheese platter on Thursdays at Brass House!

Every Friday: George & Dragon Fish & Chips

Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm; George & Dragon signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only RMB88. Includes one free soft drink or small draught lager!

Every Friday: Revolucion Cocktail Happy Friday

Unlimited jumping bar at Revolucion Cocktail every happy Friday!



Every Friday and Saturday: The Teochew Delicacies

With an aim to bring foodies a unique experience of the Teochew cuisines at the third quarter, the Teochew Delicacies Feast is set to run from 1 July to 30 September 2022 at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen.

Every Friday-Sunday: Indian Spice Happy Hour



Buy one get one free at happy hour!

5-8pm

Every Sunday: Salt & Talk Stand-up Comedy



Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

7-9pm

Every Sunday: George and Dragon Roast

Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!

George & Dragon delicious Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR their NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, carrots, green beans, salad, and your choice of sauces! Only RMB138!



Every Monday-Sunday: Smoke & Mirrors Happy Hour



Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.

7-9pm

