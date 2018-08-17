34 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Aug 17-18: Yistclub Opendecks

Opendecks night at Yistclub! 12% off drinks before 9.30pm.



Yistclub, Second Floor, Wuyangtian Street, Deyu, Yuexiu District.

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition

The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

Aug 12-Sep 2: Whisper-an Edge Exploration on Visual Art

Holly Leung's Exhibition presents more than ten works and some manuscript documents of Liang Haiying from 2019 to 2022, restores the experimental scene of her and "Water," and constructs the presence in a multi-dimensional creative expression across media. This exhibition is hosted by Wang Shaoqiang and curated by Yi Zixiang.

Free Space, No.123-2 Donghu Road, Yuexiu District.

Aug 12-Sep 4: Zheng Yunhan Ninety One

There is no image or thing without a source. This can be seen as the connection between neurons and the universe, it can also be understood as a parttern of thinking and behavior, and then it can be understood as inheritance and empathy.

Aug 12-Sep 18: Polyphonic Writing Exhibition

Polyphonic Writing: The Group Exhibition of Yang Shu, Qi Lan, Tu Hongtao and Li Qing.

In the form of scattered dialogues of "polyphonic writing," this exhibition presents four artists' paintings and writings that are independent and full of dialogue between self and others in the exploration of contemporary painting language.

Aug 13-Oct 10: Oh! My Day! Immersive Interactive Exhibition

In this exhibition, you will be surrounded by good news, receive a response to troubles from the universe, waste time competing with everyone and regain the initiative to celebrate.

Those who have hope in life can continue to recharge themselves here; and those who are negative and hostile to life can also challenge our doomsday survival rules here, even if they are on the street, they should celebrate!



Aug 20: Morton's Raise a Glass

Morton’s invites you to enhance your personal wine collection and purchase vintages at previously unseen discounts. Sample fine wine, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and stock your wine collection at home or in your wine locker.

5-7.30pm.

Aug 20: InterNations Guangzhou Neon Night

Come to socialize with expats, enjoy three hours of free flow drinks and snacks, lucky draw to win caviar and great music from DJ Paragon! Free fluorescent props available at the door!

RMB260, scan the QR code or click the link to sign up on guest list can get a discount.



Aug 20: Sun Chasers Wet Party

From the afternoon to the evening, the Wet Bar and pool on the 29th floor, will be transformed into a stage for Sun Chasers wet party. You can enjoy the dynamic and diverse play in the pool, while enjoying the psychedelic rave scene in the bustling city, with the well-known cutting-edge funky music, unconventional classic re-creation, paired with the summer drinks selected by W Hotel.

Aug 20: Fat Boi Day Time Drinking

Fat Boi Cocktail Bar invites you to join their special daily drinking events.

3.30-6.30pm

RMB188, include drink & desserts.

Aug 20: Aisulu X GF'S Sexy Ladies Night

Spend a sexy ladies night with friends!

RMB358 for GF Members and bring a friend for the same pirice



RMB398 Regular



5.30-8.30pm and after party

Ticket includes food and drinks, one set of AISULU pajamas, one sexy styling lesson,

professional photographer and pictures, communications game activity.

Aug 20: Red Eye Flight

Enjoy the Live Red-Eye Flight!

August 20, RMB100.

Take to the Skies, 412 Huan Shi East Road, Yuexiu District.

Aug 20-Sep 18: The Monsoon Within



A Meteorology-themed Exhibition of Art Books at LPS!

LPS, No.11, Xuguyuan Road, Yuexiu District.

Aug 23: Michelin Star Revelation 2022 Guangzhou



Enjoy watching the Michelin Star Revelation 2022 in Guangzhou! Which restuarants will get a Michelin Star this year?

Everyday: WTC Tennis Club

Join the tennis club and have fun at Shangri La Hotel!

Everday: Morgan's Happy Hour

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour







Enjoy GOAT's daily happy hour, from 4-8pm

RMB25 drinks: Tiger Beer, House Mixers, House Wines

RMB35 drinks: Heineken, ET Brewery British Ale, Elderflower Cider

Everday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!



Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

Everyday: Happy Hour at 13 Factories

Buy one get one free at 13 Factories!

3-7pm

Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour

Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!

12-8pm

Monday: Morgan's Pizza and Pasta Night

50% off all pizzas and pastas!

Every Monday from 5pm to 10pm.



*Need to order at least one thing full price to enjoy this offer. Offer doesn't apply to build your own pizza.



Monday and Tuesday: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free



Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

Wednesday: Misa Casa Margaritas 50% Off

Enjoy a 50% off for drinks at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant every Wednesday!

11am-1am



Wednesday: Morgan's Ribs Night

Enjoy a 30% off BBQ ribs at Morgan's on Wednesdays!

5-10pm

Thursday: Hooley's Pasta Night

Free glass of house wine at Hooley's!

5-8pm

Thursday: Ganèa Wine

Free flow wine every Thursday!

4-8pm

Monday-Friday: Bandidos Happy Hour



Bandidos Mexican Cantina happy hour from Monday to Friday, 4-8pm!



RMB25 drinks: Corona, Margaritas, Asahi Dry, House Wine

RMB45 drinks: Double, Margaritas, Skinny, On the Rocks, Frozen

Monday-Friday: Social & Co Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at Social & Co from Monday to Friday, 4-7pm!

RMB22: Asahi

RMB35: Elderflower Cider, Mars Field Trip IPA, Aperol Spritiz, Ned Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir

Tuesday-Sunday: Exit



Visit the UFO Exit Lab!

10am-9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday: Geocaching





Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching APP to find cleverly hidden containers called geocaches.

Specific times and places will be decided several days ahead. Contact the group-hunting organizer via WeChat: 15521337586

Saturday and Sunday: Baiyun Mountain Pliking

Calling for all hiking lovers!

If you're into environmental care and are seeking a bit more fun than simply plogging into the city. Then come plike with us!



We go pliking regularly once or twice a month and the location and time will usually be decided one week ahead. Contact the organizer via wechat if interested: gnohz7.



Every Sunday: Triple Rooster Sunday Chills

Every Sunday different DJ's show their skills playing disco, funk, hiphop, reggae, dub or techno.

Your hangover will vanish with their Bloody Mary deal, a refreshing Hugo Spritz or just a sweet orangy regular spritz!

Try a big breakfast for all day brunch or Share some of our platters with your friends.

Every Sunday. Always Chill!

Every Sunday: Social & Co RMB35 for Aperol Spritz

RMB35 Aperol Spritz at Social & Co!

3pm-close



