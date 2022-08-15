  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: 7 Dead & 8 Injured After Gorge in Southwest China Floods

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 15, 2022

0 0

Seven people have been killed and eight injured after a sudden cascade of water flooded a tourist spot. 

The incident took place in the Longcao Gorge area located in Pengzhou, around 80 kilometers from the center of Sichuan provincial capital Chengdu. 

The scenic spot is located in a mountainous area where many tourists go to escape the summer heat and enjoy the natural surroundings. 

The spot is often referred to as a wanghong location, meaning it is popular with those who want to take pictures to post online. Some reports even suggest that mahjong tables were set up in a nearby area in recent years. 

The sudden flood took place on Saturday, August 13 at around 7.30pm.

Video footage circulated online shows tourists hurriedly running towards the river banks as they spot the sudden flood cascading towards them. Some people were unable to get to safety in time. The video shows items such as portable gazebos washed away with the current. 

Watch the video below:


Xie Hong is a researcher of natural disasters at the China Institute of Science. He told a Chinese science journal that in his 40 years of research, such floods in Longcao Gorge have frequently occurred. 

He described the climate of the mountain area – within which the Gorge is located – as “complex,” reports The Paper

“People who go there to get away from the heat may see that there’s no rain on that day,” Xie explains. “They think that going to that part of the mountain carries with it very little risk. However, while there may be no rain below the summit of the mountain, there may be rain at the top of the mountain, causing the Gorge to flood and take people by surprise.” 

The spotlight has also been shone on online platforms which promoted the Gorge as a wanghong spot, but didn’t warn travelers of the risks. In many areas, signs can be seen warning tourists not to go onto the river.  

Shanghai-based lawyer Ding Jinkun told China Daily that if platforms are paid to promote a particular location, they must make clear all the relevant risks. If platforms are not paid to promote, the legal responsibility is borne by the visitor to the scenic spot. However, Ding adds that even in the latter case, platforms still have moral duty to inform. 

Recent reports have stated that following the incident, villagers in the area have clashed with tourists who still wanted to visit the Gorge.  

[Cover image via Weibo/@潇湘晨报]

Sichuan Natural Disasters

more news

WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

Two earthquakes in five minutes struck the mountainous region of Ya'an, Sichuan province on June 1.

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported the epicenter of the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers in the early morning.

Everything You Need to Know About Sichuan's Mystical Mt. Emei

Everything You Need to Know About Sichuan's Mystical Mt. Emei

The history, routes, sights, prices and more of Sichuan's Mt. Emei.

Exploring Sichuan's Superior Dishes with a Spicy Hot Challenge

Stay tuned for future foodie videos and let us know what you think Peggy and Joshua should try next.

Chef and Writer Fuchsia Dunlop, the UK Expert on Sichuan Food

Dunlop is a critically acclaimed chef and food writer who has written multiple award-winning books on Chinese cuisine.

Designing a Honeycomb-Inspired Hotel in Sichuan's Countryside

A short distance from the big city, this secluded paradise awaits.

Shanghai's Science & Natural History Museums Now Sell All Tickets Online

Both museums will no longer sell paper tickets.

At Least 12 Dead After Strong Earthquake in Sichuan Province

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Southwest province of Sichuan at 10.55pm on July 17 has killed at least 12 people and left more than 100 people injured.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Popeyes Close All But 2 Restaurants in China

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: 7 Dead & 8 Injured After Gorge in Southwest China Floods

WATCH: 7 Dead & 8 Injured After Gorge in Southwest China Floods

Unbeatable Brunch at Bellagio's LAGO by Julian Serrano

Unbeatable Brunch at Bellagio's LAGO by Julian Serrano

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

A Vegan Take on THIS Iconic Chinese Specialty

A Vegan Take on THIS Iconic Chinese Specialty

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives