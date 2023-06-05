  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Deadly Landslide Kills 19 in Sichuan

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 5, 2023

0 0

A landslide in Sichuan Province, Southwest China has left 19 people dead and five injured. 

The landslide occurred at approximately 6am on June 4 in Yongsheng Village, around 125 kilometers west of Leshan – a city just south of provincial capital Chengdu. 

Watch footage of the landslide below:


Around 600 emergency rescue workers attended the scene. By 8pm the same day, rescue operations were concluded. The cause of the landslide is the subject of an ongoing investigation. 

Yongsheng Village is part of Jinkou He District under the administration of Leshan City. Leshan is best known for its Big Buddha statue, attracting visitors from far and wide all year round.

50081685935715_.pic.jpg

Leshan is best known for its Big Buddha statue. Image via Weibo/@手机壁纸啊

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

Sichuan Natural Disasters landslide

more news

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

Sichuan Woman Quits Job to Take Grandad Traveling

The 25-year-old woman said she just wanted to "accompany her grandfather to achieve his dreams."

WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Sichuan Province, 65 Confirmed Deaths

WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Sichuan Province, 65 Confirmed Deaths

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan province yesterday at 12.52pm.

WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

Two earthquakes in five minutes struck the mountainous region of Ya'an, Sichuan province on June 1.

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported the epicenter of the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers in the early morning.

Everything You Need to Know About Sichuan's Mystical Mt. Emei

The history, routes, sights, prices and more of Sichuan's Mt. Emei.

Exploring Sichuan's Superior Dishes with a Spicy Hot Challenge

Stay tuned for future foodie videos and let us know what you think Peggy and Joshua should try next.

Chef and Writer Fuchsia Dunlop, the UK Expert on Sichuan Food

Dunlop is a critically acclaimed chef and food writer who has written multiple award-winning books on Chinese cuisine.

Southwest China Landslide Death Toll Rises to 42

The rescue operation ended at midnight on Sunday and a memorial service was held the following afternoon at the site of the landslide.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

China-Jamaica Connection: Celebrating 50 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Mother of Wuhan Schoolboy Crushed to Death Commits Suicide

Mother of Wuhan Schoolboy Crushed to Death Commits Suicide

Yen: An Elegantly Modern Take on Jiangnan & Cantonese Cuisine

Yen: An Elegantly Modern Take on Jiangnan & Cantonese Cuisine

WATCH: Deadly Landslide Kills 19 in Sichuan

WATCH: Deadly Landslide Kills 19 in Sichuan

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives