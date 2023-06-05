WATCH: Deadly Landslide Kills 19 in Sichuan

A landslide in Sichuan Province, Southwest China has left 19 people dead and five injured.

The landslide occurred at approximately 6am on June 4 in Yongsheng Village, around 125 kilometers west of Leshan – a city just south of provincial capital Chengdu.

Watch footage of the landslide below:





Around 600 emergency rescue workers attended the scene. By 8pm the same day, rescue operations were concluded. The cause of the landslide is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Yongsheng Village is part of Jinkou He District under the administration of Leshan City. Leshan is best known for its Big Buddha statue, attracting visitors from far and wide all year round.

Leshan is best known for its Big Buddha statue. Image via Weibo/@手机壁纸啊



[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

