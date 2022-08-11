Some* Hainan Tourists Allowed to Leave the Island

Tourists in Hainan who are located in districts, counties or cities with no COVID-19 cases, or whose travel groups or hotels had no cases in the past seven days, are allowed to leave the island, the provincial government has announced.

Those leaving require two negative PCR test results within 48 hours, with one test each day, and should not have suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, anosmia or sore muscles in the past three days.



Departing tourists are being transported to airports under closed-loop management, with charter flights to Shanghai, Xi'an and Chengdu having already been arranged.

They are then required to report their travel history to their local government on arrival, and observe local pandemic control rules.

Returnees to Shanghai will face a three-day central quarantine, followed by a four-day home quarantine.

They will be transported from the airport to the centralized quarantine under closed-loop management, and will also need to do a PCR tests on the second and fourth day of the home quarantine

Meanwhile, those in Hainan located in medium- and high-risk areas will only be able to leave after the areas are downgraded to low-risk.

In other words, a whole load of people are still stuck on the island.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]