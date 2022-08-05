Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

A weekly round-up of all the latest Shenzhen-related news.

Zero Covid Cases in Shenzhen

On August 4 there were zero new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Shenzhen. However, citizens should still follow COVID-19 policies and restrictions.

Shenzhen Typhoon Warning

On August 3, Shenzhen announced a white typhoon alert was in place for the city. Citizens should be on the look our for typhoon-related news and take necessary precautions.

Recently, cities in Guangdong have been experiencing heavy rainstorms.

According to Shenzhen’s weather forecast, rainstorms will continue throughout the week.

Driverless Vehicles Now Operating in Shenzhen

On August 1, a driverless vehicle was tested in Shenzhen and it successfully completed a 21 kilometer fully automated driving test.

Fully automated cars are now allowed to be driven on the road in the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone during a ‘trial period.’

Although no information on how long the trial period will last for was given, citizens who ride a driverless taxi during this time can do so free of charge.

Ten Shenzhen Firms in Fortune Global 500

In 2022, the Fortune Global 500 list included ten Shenzhen-based firms, two more than last year. The companies and their ranks are as follows: China Ping An (25), Amer International Group (76), Huawei (96), Tencent (121), China Merchants Bank (174), China Vanke (178), China Electronics Corp. (324), Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co.Ltd. (372), BYD (436) and SF Express (441)

Shenzhen Metropolitan Area Changed

On August 3, Shenzhen’s metropolitan area shrunk. It now includes Shenzhen City, Dongguan City, and Huicheng District, Huiyang District, Huidong County, and Boluo County of Huizhou.





[Cover image via Wikimedia]

