Zero New COVID Cases, More Flights Suspended

By Ned Kelly, August 3, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, August 3.

That makes zero cases reported for the third day in a row.

More flights suspended...

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines Flight SU208 from Moscow to Shanghai will be put on hold for four weeks from August 8 after 16 passengers on a flight tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines Flight MU524 from Tokyo to Shanghai will be suspended for two weeks from August 8 after five passengers on a flight tested positive on July 22.

The CAAC launched its suspension mechanism for international passenger flights in June 2020. Here's how it works:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

  • No passengers test positive for 3 weeks in a row – airline may increase flights to two per week

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has maintained regular flights with 54 countries.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

