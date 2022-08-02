20 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Aug 4: The Ritz Carlton Chinese Valentine's Day



Pamper your loved one with a romantic dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen. Lorenzo, Chef de Cuisine of Paletto, is set to take you on an Italian journey of gastronomy by crafting a Chinese Valentine's Day special set menu. Available from 6-10pm.

Aug 4: L' Avenue Chinese Valentine's Day

Executive Chef Arran and team will be cooking up a special tasting menu for two that marries the most exquisite ingredients with the finest French techniques.

Expect elevated classic dishes from scallop tartare with caviar, Brittany lobster with melon and 5J jamon to roasted pigeon with foie gras & sauce salmis. For dessert, you’ll be savouring a creamy decadent Valrhona chocolate pave, as well as homemade macarons.



Aug 4: Valentine's With You, Always

Escape your burdens and make memories on the terrace suite at InterContinental Shenzhen!

RMB4,888 Whoo for Love Terrace Suite Room Package.

Aug 4: Duco Chinese Valentine's Day

Have a wonderful dinner with your lover on Valentine's Day at Duco!

RMB1288

DUCO, Shop 104, Hengyun Haoting, No.8, Fuhua Third Road

Aug 4: Obsidian Chinese Valentine's Day

Enjoy your Valentine's night at Obsidian!

RMB2188

Obsidian, 601-602, 6th Floor, Ping An Financial Center, 16 Fuhua 4th Road

Aug 4: Marriott Hotel Chinese Valentine's Day

Indulge yourself and your loved one at an auspiciously romantic seaside seafood set menu dinner at our newly launched Blue Restaurant & Bar at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay, and create memories on Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Aug 4: Grand Hyatt Chinese Valentine's Day

Spend Valentine's night at Grand Hyatt!

RMB1314 set Italian menu, RMB2988 set French menu.

Jul 9-Sep 11: Masterpieces of Illustration From Mucha to Sendak

This exhibition brings together the works of famous art schools such as Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Japanese Ukiyo-e, Art Nouveau, Cubism, Suprematism and more. It will make you explore the artistic appeal of illustrated stories and feel the color and aesthetic taste of the master artist.

Jul 24-Aug 24: Awakening Exhibition

Years of living in Europe has brought Wang Su a unique understanding and observation of natural landscapes. Natali Do brings her years of experience in fashion and design into her expression of nature.This exhibition, "Awakening," echoes the booming wave of art evolution and brings several works by two female artists together to experience their surging creative power.

Aug 3-14: Gaze Jinyu Art Exhibiton

In this exhibition, we witness a young artist's thinking about life and his love for art.

Aug 4-8: The World of Spiritual Birds in the Forbidden City

"The World of Spiritual Birds in the Forbidden City - Home of Birds," in conjunction with biologists and artists, takes the popular science history book, "Bird Spectrum" and uses interactive installations, amusement experiences to allow 17 species of birds to "fly into the homes of ordinary people."

10am-7pm weekdays, 10am-9pm weekend

Aug 5: ROOTS’ Jam Session

The evolutionary history of jazz drives the course of contemporary music. The free spirits of jazz inspire musicians to expand the frames of various musical genres with a more focused and exploratory attitude. Here we welcome those who share the same musical beliefs to exchange musical ideas and leave your own unique footprints.

Aug 5-6: Toursoul Jazz

Sign up for Toursoul's jazz performance!

Aug 5-6, 9pm

Scan the QR code to sign up.

Aug 5-7: The Beauty Queen of Leenane

In a small town in Ireland, 40-year-old daughter Maureen lives with her frail, domineering and controling mother, Marg.

While her sister married and moved away, Maureen remained single and took care of her mother for 20 years. The relationship was tense, and then Peto arrived...

August 5, 8pm, August 6 8pm, August 7, 3pm.

Aug 6: Wrong, But Keep Dancing

Couples Dance at Sea World Culture & Arts Center!

Wrong, but keep dancing!

Aug 6: Black Mary Poppins

"Black Mary Poppins" not only has a suspenseful and reasoning storyline, but also a very touching development. When watching, the audience is moved by the strong emotions of the storyline and cannot extricate themselves from the dark and warm emotions.

Aug 6: Sink or Swim Party



LFP always curates the vibe when you need it mostCatch LFP turning the city up once more this Saturday, August 6, 10pm-late!

For tickets, scan the QR code.

No.1011-1012, L floor, Link Central Walk, No 3, Fuhua Yi Road, Futian District



Aug 7: Soulful Sunday

Spend your afternoon listening to jazz and deep house while enjoying the sunset. Great specials on the day and dress up.

3pm-late.

Aug 7-Nov 8: Seeping Into Darkness

The selection of this exhibition is conceived with the concept of "slow progress in black", and selects the black that Moriyama Dao transforms into a work condensed in time and space, and presents it on silk-printed canvas and light boxes, indicating that Moriyama Dao is committed to breaking through the output of images and the diffusion of media materials.

Aug 10: ROOTS’ Third Anniversary Celebration

Classical music was once the backbone of American popular entertainment, however, entering the 1960s, filmmakers rarely implanted classical music as the central components of storyline or atmosphere. Over the past 50 years, the vast media and advertising industry has also transformed the image of the concert hall from an artistic beacon to a subject of revolt.

9-10pm.

