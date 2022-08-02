  1. home
20 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, August 2, 2022

Aug 4: The Ritz Carlton Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMGc8f7d0c919a924f9265e3a331735ab7e.jpeg

Pamper your loved one with a romantic dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen. Lorenzo, Chef de Cuisine of Paletto, is set to take you on an Italian journey of gastronomy by crafting a Chinese Valentine's Day special set menu. Available from 6-10pm.

See a listing for Ritz-Carlton

Aug 4: L' Avenue Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG7720b4bdb97f3e6d6521894c17c8a329.jpeg

Executive Chef Arran and team will be cooking up a special tasting menu for two that marries the most exquisite ingredients with the finest French techniques.

Expect elevated classic dishes from scallop tartare with caviar, Brittany lobster with melon and 5J jamon to roasted pigeon with foie gras & sauce salmis. For dessert, you’ll be savouring a creamy decadent Valrhona chocolate pave, as well as homemade macarons.

See a listing for One Avenue

Aug 4: Valentine's With You, Always

WechatIMG1d2cbb9b3552d23074bad4d29c046475.jpg

Escape your burdens and make memories on the terrace suite at InterContinental Shenzhen!

RMB4,888 Whoo for Love Terrace Suite Room Package.

See a listing for InterContinental Shenzhen

Aug 4: Duco Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG535939032a0bee60bfdb766821ba91bf.jpeg

Have a wonderful dinner with your lover on Valentine's Day at Duco!

RMB1288

DUCO, Shop 104, Hengyun Haoting, No.8, Fuhua Third Road

Aug 4: Obsidian Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG44e492aa9c41d9cc9b2e38e9640f2373.jpeg

Enjoy your Valentine's night at Obsidian!

RMB2188

Obsidian, 601-602, 6th Floor, Ping An Financial Center, 16 Fuhua 4th Road

Aug 4: Marriott Hotel Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMGb9a4ee0453b370f87f2f163a7154b2b2.jpeg

Indulge yourself and your loved one at an auspiciously romantic seaside seafood set menu dinner at our newly launched Blue Restaurant & Bar at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay, and create memories on Chinese Valentine’s Day.

See a listing for Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

Aug 4: Grand Hyatt Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG7870df1eea71c3a6de9e54beaa872568.jpeg

Spend Valentine's night at Grand Hyatt!

RMB1314 set Italian menu, RMB2988 set French menu.

See a listing for Grand Hyatt

Jul 9-Sep 11: Masterpieces of Illustration From Mucha to Sendak

WechatIMG171698b4cff336bb3e9dedde02d13d2d.jpeg

This exhibition brings together the works of famous art schools such as Post-Impressionism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Japanese Ukiyo-e, Art Nouveau, Cubism, Suprematism and more. It will make you explore the artistic appeal of illustrated stories and feel the color and aesthetic taste of the master artist.

See a listing for Yealife

Jul 24-Aug 24: Awakening Exhibition

WechatIMGbe72ecaecf9e513222c0f845c071003f.jpeg

Years of living in Europe has brought Wang Su a unique understanding and observation of natural landscapes. Natali Do brings her years of experience in fashion and design into her expression of nature.This exhibition, "Awakening," echoes the booming wave of art evolution and brings several works by two female artists together to experience their surging creative power.

See a listing for Shu Gallery

Aug 3-14: Gaze Jinyu Art Exhibiton

WechatIMGc7f91a0482510b97b753ff24d1bdedc2.jpeg

In this exhibition, we witness a young artist's thinking about life and his love for art.

See a listing for Shenzhen Art Museum

Aug 4-8: The World of Spiritual Birds in the Forbidden City

WechatIMG2843221a88b6c15a28f3ad9e508d9985.jpeg

"The World of Spiritual Birds in the Forbidden City - Home of Birds," in conjunction with biologists and artists, takes the popular science history book, "Bird Spectrum" and uses interactive installations, amusement experiences to allow 17 species of birds to "fly into the homes of ordinary people."

10am-7pm weekdays, 10am-9pm weekend

See a listing for Sea World Culture and Arts Center

Aug 5: ROOTS’ Jam Session

WechatIMGbef5be8501b185ff62f58f91e00ef55c.jpg

The evolutionary history of jazz drives the course of contemporary music. The free spirits of jazz inspire musicians to expand the frames of various musical genres with a more focused and exploratory attitude. Here we welcome those who share the same musical beliefs to exchange musical ideas and leave your own unique footprints.

See a listing for Roots House

Aug 5-6: Toursoul Jazz

WechatIMGc8444ee3f2bde094a2cbdf95ac7292a4.jpeg

Sign up for Toursoul's jazz performance!

Aug 5-6, 9pm

Scan the QR code to sign up.

See a listing for Meeting Jazz Club

Aug 5-7: The Beauty Queen of Leenane

WechatIMGda77aa52f2fb96f98459f78b0f1bb94b.jpeg

In a small town in Ireland, 40-year-old daughter Maureen lives with her frail, domineering and controling mother, Marg.

While her sister married and moved away, Maureen remained single and took care of her mother for 20 years. The relationship was tense, and then Peto arrived...

August 5, 8pm, August 6 8pm, August 7, 3pm.

See a listing for Bay Opera of Shenzhen

Aug 6: Wrong, But Keep Dancing

WechatIMG715969d3321522831d88a4011b8d832b.jpeg

Couples Dance at Sea World Culture & Arts Center!

Wrong, but keep dancing!

See a listing for Sea World Culture & Arts Center

Aug 6: Black Mary Poppins

WechatIMG3d55f62161863d21680b350726b33b46.jpeg

"Black Mary Poppins" not only has a suspenseful and reasoning storyline, but also a very touching development. When watching, the audience is moved by the strong emotions of the storyline and cannot extricate themselves from the dark and warm emotions.

See a listing for Guangming Cuture and Art Center

Aug 6: Sink or Swim Party

WechatIMG1bc6d9d27b50823ca1b3a86641ac13a1.jpg

LFP always curates the vibe when you need it mostCatch LFP turning the city up once more this Saturday, August 6, 10pm-late!

For tickets, scan the QR code.

No.1011-1012, L floor, Link Central Walk, No 3, Fuhua Yi Road, Futian District

Aug 7: Soulful Sunday

WechatIMG7a2fcdc9675103b511c31d3d31bb8608.jpeg

Spend your afternoon listening to jazz and deep house while enjoying the sunset. Great specials on the day and dress up.

3pm-late.

See a listing for Parlor

Aug 7-Nov 8: Seeping Into Darkness

WechatIMGe93be0cde3ed233306482a1d33393258.jpeg

The selection of this exhibition is conceived with the concept of "slow progress in black", and selects the black that Moriyama Dao transforms into a work condensed in time and space, and presents it on silk-printed canvas and light boxes, indicating that Moriyama Dao is committed to breaking through the output of images and the diffusion of media materials.

See a listing for Ferris Gallery

Aug 10: ROOTS’ Third Anniversary Celebration

WechatIMG74cd83b1fb70a8c773b0e11bcf04f51e.jpeg

Classical music was once the backbone of American popular entertainment, however, entering the 1960s, filmmakers rarely implanted classical music as the central components of storyline or atmosphere. Over the past 50 years, the vast media and advertising industry has also transformed the image of the concert hall from an artistic beacon to a subject of revolt.

9-10pm.

See a listing for Roots House


