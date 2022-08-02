23 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Aug 4: Bandidos Chinese Valentine's Day

Celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day with your lover at Bandidos!

August 4, 4pm-midnight

Special meal with starters, tacos, dessert and drinks.

Aug 4: Bravo Chinese Valentine's Day Dinner

Spend a sweet night at Bravo!

5pm-late

Special dinner with parma ham and melon with black truffle and stuffed crab mushroom, greens, neapolitan lasagna, cake and drinks!

Aug 4: Ganea Valentine's Day

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day at Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales!



6pm, RMB1688

Aug 4: Azul Chinese Valentine's Day

Have a lovely dinner at Azul!

RMB520 for seven courses for two!

20% off on the whole wine list.

Aug 4: Stiller Chinese Valentine's Day

Try out the Qixi menu for Chinese Valentine's Day at Stiller!

RMB1888

Aug 4: Charlie's Chinese Valentine's Day

Great Valentine's Day menu for couples!

RMB999

Aug 4: Mercato Chinese Valentine's Day

Enjoy the Chinese Valentine's sharing dinner at Mercato!

5-10.30pm, RMB1688

Aug 4: Grand Hyatt Chinese Valentine's Day

Chinese Valentine's special dinner at Grand Hyatt!

6-9.30pm

Aug 4: Jumeirah Chinese Valentine's Day

Qixi romantic set dinner at Jumeirah!

RMB1314

Jumeirah, Goldland Winter Plaza, 12 Zhujiang East Road

Aug 4: LN Garden Hotel Chinese Valentine's Day

Spend your Valentine's night at LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou!

For more information, please check the link here.

Aug 4: LN Garden Hotel Nanshan Chinese Valentine's Day

Here, you can enjoy spectacular views of mountains, lakes or gardens from one of the 365 luxurious guestrooms, all offering private balconies. Take a dip in one of the three themed pools, stroll through over 10,000 square meters of private gardens, or watch the sun rise and set each day.

LN Garden Hotel Nansha will celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day with Polariod photo taking services or a rose gift for this special dinning moment.



Aug 4: LN Hotel Five A Date With You

One night stay in the Executive Suite, eight courses tailor-made set dinner for two, one bottle of Pol Roger, bouquet of flowers and a Dim Sum brunch for two the following day.

RMB 2,888

Aug 4: Marriott Chinese Valentine's Day

Invite your loved one to enjoy a romantic dinner with special privileges at Guangzhou Marriott Hotel, Tianhe on Chinese Valentine's Day!

Aug 4: The Westin Pazhou Chinese Valentine's Day

]

Enjoy three different dinners on Chinese Valentine's Day at The Westin Pazhou!

Jun 25-Aug 25: The Nest Solo Exhibition

Cocoon Gallery and Lin Rongsheng started an experiment of natural aesthetics in the mist. The exhibition showcased the artist's series of insects. This exhibition is also Cocoon Gallery's attempt and exploration of soft sculpture.

Jun 25-Aug 25, 11am-7pm.

Jul 25-Aug 12: IFC China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Guangzhou IFC China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage and Intangible Artists partners lingnan traditional culture in the form of representation, reengineering and regeneration.

Jul 31-Sep 5: Thorn's Imagination Solo Exhibition

Visit Shangu's solo exhibition, Thorn's Imagination!

Aug 4: Night Hiking in Baiyun Mountain

This hiking route is about 8km long with an elevation of aroun 400 meters. It will take about three hours.

7-10.30pm, RMB25

To sign up, please add the WeChat account below by signing the QR code. Provide your full name, mobile phone number, passport number and date of birth.

For more information, scan the QR code.

Aug 4-6: When the Flowers Bloom Rooftop Concert

A summer night composed by the classic Hong Kong Philharmonic and performed by the Guangzhou MEGA Band.

August 4 and August 6, 7.30-9.30pm

Aug 4-7: Heli Tiande Center Drinking Night

Enjoy live shows, food and drinks at Heli Tiande Center!

August 4-7, 6pm till late.

Heli Tiande Centre, Tianhe District

Aug 5-7: Cultural and Creative Market



Enjoy yourselves at the cultural and creative market on August first issue!

Aug 6: Bamboo Forest Hike in Conghua



This hiking route is 12.6 kilometers with an altitude of 580 meters. Suitable for all ages.

8am-6.30pm, RMB198.

To sign up, please add the WeChat account below by signing the QR code. Provide your full name, mobile phone number, passport number and date of birth.

For more information, scan the QR code.

Aug 6: Wine to Asia City Pop Up



Enjoy free flow wine at Asia City's Guangzhou Pop-up!

Sparkling, white and rosé wines as well as orange juice!

2-5pm, RMB128

ZE'VERO, fourth floor of Miaoqian West Street No. 58