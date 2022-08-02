  1. home
23 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, August 2, 2022

Aug 4: Bandidos Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMGbe50676b33a3e655f11cd21bca53dc77.jpeg

Celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day with your lover at Bandidos!

August 4, 4pm-midnight

Special meal with starters, tacos, dessert and drinks.

See a listing for Bandidos

Aug 4: Bravo Chinese Valentine's Day Dinner

WechatIMG97e1707cacb5ef78bfeca4b8fe217178.jpeg

Spend a sweet night at Bravo!

5pm-late

Special dinner with parma ham and melon with black truffle and stuffed crab mushroom, greens, neapolitan lasagna, cake and drinks!

See a listing for Bravo

Aug 4: Ganea Valentine's Day

WechatIMG226e9b6e89408741ca0d04c4cf95fc70.jpg

Enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day at Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales!

6pm, RMB1688 

See a listing for Ganea

Aug 4: Azul Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG151199188f66f930dc05987f10b6c6bc.jpeg

Have a lovely dinner at Azul!

RMB520 for seven courses for two!

20% off on the whole wine list.

See a listing for Azul

Aug 4: Stiller Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMG19f2ba9913859aa5971e1bcd3768b5a0.jpg

Try out the Qixi menu for Chinese Valentine's Day at Stiller!

RMB1888

See a listing for Stiller

Aug 4: Charlie's Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMGecc3df7af1431a48e085b6a1a8a58be4.jpeg

Great Valentine's Day menu for couples!

RMB999

See a listing for Charlie's

Aug 4: Mercato Chinese Valentine's Day

WechatIMGe78e21de5ad829a3dbde10b8cce7840e.jpeg

Enjoy the Chinese Valentine's sharing dinner at Mercato!

5-10.30pm, RMB1688

See a listing for Mercato

Aug 4: Grand Hyatt Chinese Valentine's Day

_20220803103302.jpg

Chinese Valentine's special dinner at Grand Hyatt!

6-9.30pm

See a listing for Grand Hyatt

Aug 4: Jumeirah Chinese Valentine's Day

_20220802112213.jpg

Qixi romantic set dinner at Jumeirah!

RMB1314

Jumeirah, Goldland Winter Plaza, 12 Zhujiang East Road

Aug 4: LN Garden Hotel Chinese Valentine's Day

640.jpg

Spend your Valentine's night at LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou!

For more information, please check the link here.

See a listing for LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou

Aug 4: LN Garden Hotel Nanshan Chinese Valentine's Day

_20220802112334.jpg

Here, you can enjoy spectacular views of mountains, lakes or gardens from one of the 365 luxurious guestrooms, all offering private balconies. Take a dip in one of the three themed pools, stroll through over 10,000 square meters of private gardens, or watch the sun rise and set each day.

LN Garden Hotel Nansha will celebrate Chinese Valentine’s Day with Polariod photo taking services or a rose gift for this special dinning moment.

See a listing for LN Garden Hotel Nanshan

Aug 4: LN Hotel Five A Date With You

_20220803103057.jpg

One night stay in the Executive Suite, eight courses tailor-made set dinner for two, one bottle of Pol Roger, bouquet of flowers and a Dim Sum brunch for two the following day.

RMB 2,888

See a listing for LN Hotel FIve 

Aug 4: Marriott Chinese Valentine's Day

_20220802112131.jpg

Invite your loved one to enjoy a romantic dinner with special privileges at Guangzhou Marriott Hotel, Tianhe on Chinese Valentine's Day!

See a listing for Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe

Aug 4: The Westin Pazhou Chinese Valentine's Day

]2022-08-03-12.05.13.jpg

Enjoy three different dinners on Chinese Valentine's Day at The Westin Pazhou!

See a listing for The Westin Pazhou

Jun 25-Aug 25: The Nest Solo Exhibition

WechatIMG607e57e8acc16fe03c518de141c4ae25.jpeg

Cocoon Gallery and Lin Rongsheng started an experiment of natural aesthetics in the mist. The exhibition showcased the artist's series of insects. This exhibition is also Cocoon Gallery's attempt and exploration of soft sculpture.

Jun 25-Aug 25, 11am-7pm.

See a listing for Cocoon Gallery

Jul 25-Aug 12: IFC China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage

WechatIMG57e45f25d702c2ccd5c248d804d88aed.jpeg

Guangzhou IFC China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage and Intangible Artists partners lingnan traditional culture in the form of representation, reengineering and regeneration. 

See a listing for IFC

Jul 31-Sep 5: Thorn's Imagination Solo Exhibition

WechatIMG4d240fbe99281289688a9741082db7c8.jpeg

Visit Shangu's solo exhibition, Thorn's Imagination!

See a listing for K11 Art Mall

Aug 4: Night Hiking in Baiyun Mountain

640-3.jpeg

This hiking route is about 8km long with an elevation of aroun 400 meters. It will take about three hours. 

7-10.30pm, RMB25

To sign up, please add the WeChat account below by signing the QR code. Provide your full name, mobile phone number, passport number and date of birth.

640-1.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-2.jpeg

Aug 4-6: When the Flowers Bloom Rooftop Concert

WechatIMG180a8885ddbddf38a17e0767c1f4bf64.jpeg

A summer night composed by the classic Hong Kong Philharmonic and performed by the Guangzhou MEGA Band.

August 4 and August 6, 7.30-9.30pm

See a listing for Rooftop Garden

Aug 4-7: Heli Tiande Center Drinking Night

WechatIMG49ad06296d9ba1e7f71a6c580e7cca5a.jpeg

Enjoy live shows, food and drinks at Heli Tiande Center!

August 4-7,  6pm till late.

Heli Tiande Centre, Tianhe District

Aug 5-7: Cultural and Creative Market

WechatIMGd46457451db435029b7597554cedb85b.jpeg

Enjoy yourselves at the cultural and creative market on August first issue!

See a listing for Beijing Road

Aug 6: Bamboo Forest Hike in Conghua

640.jpeg

This hiking route is 12.6 kilometers with an altitude of 580 meters. Suitable for all ages.

8am-6.30pm, RMB198.

To sign up, please add the WeChat account below by signing the QR code. Provide your full name, mobile phone number, passport number and date of birth.

640-1.jpeg

For more information, scan the QR code.

640-2.jpeg

Aug 6: Wine to Asia City Pop Up

WechatIMG994763c11b49cb6fe8f65d32ecc8adfd.jpeg

Enjoy free flow wine at Asia City's Guangzhou Pop-up!

Sparkling, white and rosé wines as well as orange juice!

2-5pm, RMB128

ZE'VERO, fourth floor of Miaoqian West Street No. 58

