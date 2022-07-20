  1. home
Enjoy the Luxury of Allelique's Shampoo & Hair Care Sets

July 20, 2022

Allelique – a Truly International Skincare Brand

customer-story2-2.jpg

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London. Positioned in the entry luxury market, through deep research and understanding of skin care, Allelique has created a number of high-end skincare products to help repair modern women's skin using a combination of technology and botanicals.

Natural & SPA Collection

20.jpg

The natural & SPA collection is a true tonic to start the day. The cool, bracing freshness of a lemon bouquet explodes off the skin, with almond and floral elements providing a modern, gently soapy sparkle. This is a fragrance designed to refresh and whet our olfactory faculties, to widen our senses and awaken the soul.

Allelique Oil Control Shampoo

4.jpg

Allelique Oil Control Shampoo gently cleanses and smoothes hair while leaving it fragranced with a scent of almonds and the freshness of lemons. Employing enzyme moisturizing ingredients and select plant extract nutrients for deep hydration, it gives your hair a smooth frizz, reducing loss and improving gloss.

Price: RMB158

Scan the QR to Purchase

Shampoo.png

Allelique Hair Care Set

.jpg

Opt for the Hair Care Set and enjoy a luxury gift of skin care products worth RMB357!

As well as the Oil Control Shampoo, the Hair Care Set includes a scented conditioner. Containing natural shea butter essence, it enhances hair elasticity, rejuvenating vitality, flexibility and elasticity, while eliminating dullness and dryness.

Price: RMB316

Scan the QR to Purchase

Package.png

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

