TikTok to Launch Rival to Instagram Social Media Platform

ByteDance, parent company of TikTok and its Chinese version, Douyin is set to launch a new social media app called Croissant (可颂 kesong) to rival Meta’s Instagram.



Croissant will be similar to China’s version of Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and will be designed for young users who want to share their lifestyle and hobbies, South China Morning Post reports.



The platform will offer users a place where they can publish photos and text on topics ranging from fashion to surfing and toys to tech.

The information came to light after business registration was made by ByteDance subsidiary Beijing Weibo Shijie Technology Co.

Kesong will apparently launch and welcome users this summer and the story was originally broken by 36kr, a Chinese technology and news media platform. They cited a contact in Douyin as a source.

Xiaohongshu is currently China’s only social media platform that offers users on the mainland a similar experience to Instagram. The social e-commerce platform currently has more than 200 million users and in November 2021 was valued at USD20 billion.

In the beginning, Xiaohongshu marketed itself by appealing to Chinese women. By 2021 90% of all its users were female.

In March, Sixth Tone reported that in order to attract more men, Xiaohongshu was advertising its platform as a place to meet “beautiful ladies.”

Further investigation by Sixth Tone also discovered that the platform’s algorithm works to fill young male users’ feeds with pictures of young women. The women whose images are shared are largely unaware that their posts are used in this way.

However, the decision to target men has made some women feel unsafe on the platform as they are bombarded with lewd comments for posting something as innocent as a workout video.

It’s hard to tell right now whether Kesong will be a challenger to Instagram and Xiaohongshu. However, to make sure users feel safe, we’d guard against claiming it’s a place to meet beautiful women.

[Cover image via Weibo]

