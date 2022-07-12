59 New COVID Cases, Mass Testing From Today

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, July 12. A further 54 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 5 new local cases reported, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 54 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 52 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

The 1 new local case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

1 in Changning District

The 2 new local asymptomatic cases that tested positive during regular screening were in the following area:

2 in Pudong New Area

Citywide lockdown rumors denied...

We've all heard this rumor by now: Once the gaokao is over, Shanghai will enter another lockdown, with the supposed announcement being made today. Well, that rumor has been dismissed by the prevention and control office.

Feeling reassured?

Mass screening from today...

That said, the prevention and control office did announce the launch of two new rounds of PCR screening for two days from today. Nine districts will be taking part:

Baoshan

Changning

Hongkou

Huangpu

Jing'an

Minhang

Putuo

Xuhui

Yangpu

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 48-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening on the weekend will still be held as usual.

No job discrimination for recovered COVID-19 cases...

After job hunters complained about discrimination due to their COVID-19 infection history, the Shanghai government has pledged equal career opportunities to recovered patients.

It reiterated that companies should treat recovered COVID-19 positive cases equally and without discrimination, as stipulated by law.

Highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 strain detected in Shanghai...



Shanghai has detected its first Omicron BA.5 community infection, the COVID-19 strain described by leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhang Boli as "the most transmissible, with stronger immune evasion and reinfection abilities."

The highly-contagious coronavirus strain was detected in Pudong on Friday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.



Gene sequencing shows the patient was infected with the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.2.1, which was tracked back to an imported case.

14 more venues busted for reopening without approval...

Following the revelation that the latest outbreak was traced to a KTV that reopened without approval, Shanghai authorities have stepped up their crackdown, busting 14 more venues.

They reminded the public that businesses that open covertly without permission will be closed down, and those that run them may be subject to administrative punishments.

The following places are not allowed to open right now...

Karaoke bars, Internet cafes, mahjong and poker lounges, live-action role-playing game venues and other indoor recreation areas where large numbers of people congregate in enclosed spaces are not currently allowed to operate, as they create a significant risk of virus transmission, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has announced.

Bars forced to close, restaurant rules getting even stricter...

A number of bars and clubs were ordered to shut over the weekend, while restaurants have been telling us of rules being ramped up even further – maximum four people to a table, strict limited capacity, restrictive dining times, etc.

Feels like death by a thousand cuts for the F&B industry right now.

Cultural venues and swimming pools close...

Some cultural venues and tourist attractions in Shanghai have closed due to control and prevention requirements, including a number of museums and swimming pools.

No reopening time has been announced for them.

More and more (and more and more) buildings going into lockdown...

If you're still free, enjoy it while it lasts!

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

In other COVID news...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a seven-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]