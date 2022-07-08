6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund

Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the views on both sides of the river; give your body a moment to rest and replenish energy. During this special period, special care is needed to enjoy a worry-free life at Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund.

From RMB3,988 net per night, the Staycare Staycation package includes:

One Night Stay in Riverside Retreat

A La Carte Breakfast for two adults and two kids

Set Dinner for two adults and two kids

Banyan Tree Spa single 45-minute essential oil massage

Enjoy a peaceful and warm holiday with your family. Spoil your little one with the ocean balls bathtub and uninterrupted views of Huangpu River.

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 2509 1188.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



It’s never too late to meet at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai. From now until July 31, book your reservations starting from RMB1,588, get food and beverage credit and enjoy 5x Shangri-La Circle Points Rewards. Experience the amazing city views from your room with trailblazing dining facilities as you pamper yourself and your family with all the comforts you can enjoy this summer.

Book a Deluxe Room priced at RMB1,588 per night, and enjoy:

RMB800 food and beverage credit

5x Shangri-La Circle Points Rewards

Book a Horizon Club Grand Premier Room priced at RMB4,988 per night, and enjoy:

RMB1,288 hotel credit to be used for food and beverage, spa, in-room dining, laundry, limousine service and more

5x Shangri-La Circle Points Rewards

Offer Period: Until July 31; Booking Period: Until August 31

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please visit www.shangri-la.com/shanghai/jinganshangrila or email reservations.sljn@shangri-la.com or call +86 21 2203 8866.

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

With a large terrace overlooking the spectacular Lujiazui skyline, the spacious Terrace River Room is dominated by Art Deco style and bathed in natural light. The room offers a luxurious king-size bed and ample walk-in closet. Relax in the cozy seating area from where you can take in the views, while a full marble bathroom invites you to unwind.

Terrace River Room staycation includes:



Breakfast for 2 people in Café Bellagio

Cold meat platter

A bottle of Perrier Jouët Grand Brut NV, Épernay, France

Mini Bar snacks one time

Welcome fruit

Offer available until October 31.

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 3680 6666.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai



With Chinese charm and Italian splendour, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai represents an oasis in the bustling metropolis that brightens up people’s family trips and enables them to create unforgettable memories with their families and enjoy quality time.

This summer they have launched its 'B.Adorable' staycation package, a privileged offer for family, providing guests with a brilliant journey of creative design and attentive service, creating a wonderful family experience for lovers of the luxury experience.

Available until August 31, the hotel's specially designed hospitality treats and exquisite supplies for their youngest guests will make their stay a home-away-from-home experience.

A brilliant and colorful vacation includes children's luggage tags, enjoyable and educational puzzles, comfortable kids’ hats, colorful pencils and crayon sets, as well as delicious fudge, lollipops and hospitality cakes that are gorgeous and delicious and bring out the ingenuity of the Bulgari brand.

There is also a plush toy snake and tent inspired by Bulgari's Serpenti collection, which is rich in color and creativity and adds a childlike touch to the room. There is also a series of kids body lotion.

During the 'B.Adorable' staycation, young guests staying in the Premium City View Room are also able to participate in one of the hotel’s enriching holiday programs: At Il Cioccolato, the hotel’s chocolate boutique, children can make handmade chocolates under the personal teaching of craftsmen in the studio, experiencing the hotel’s heritage of fine craftsmanship in chocolate making.

Hairstyling and manicure service are also available for parents at Quadra Salon, located within The Bulgari Spa. Quadra Salon carefully selects only the finest international products from Europe and Japan and professional equipment such as Takara Belmont, which has a 68-year history of supplying luxury salons.



For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 3606 7788.

The Middle House

Residence 55



Residence 80

And finally, a spa deal...

The Puli Hotel & Spa

