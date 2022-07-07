6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

8-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China’s largest and arguably its most beautiful waterfall.



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao village in the world. Eat with the local people, and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China.

5-Day Cultural Chengdu Tour with Pandas!





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it abounds with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore Mount Emei, the highest of the Four Sacred Buddhist Mountains of China, and its adjacent old town, the first stop on the ancient Tea Horse Road. And then, of course, there is Chengdu itself.

Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

Rafting & Swimming in Linan Mountain Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. Go white water rafting; explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China; swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools; visit beautiful Jianmen, the location of a lot of ancient movies; stay in a beautiful mountain hotel; and have a pool party and bonfire.

All that in one weekend.

Swimming Pool Resort Amidst Stunning Scenery

Surround yourself with nature and experience the most beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer. Baizhang Arts and Humanities and the hotel offers good quality rooms with views of both the pool and beautiful natural scenery from its windows.



The resort is located in the Baizhang Rock Scenic Area, which is yours to explore.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

Gorgeous Sanqing Mountain Resort Stay





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures



Opened just last year, gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort specializes in villas surrounded by exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing the soul and body to relax and breathe. Hike the Yunlian Waterfall Trail, eat delicious local food, hit the gym or take in the mountain views from the infinity pool.

Weekend Getaway in Anji



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

With many people having been unable to leave Shanghai for some time due to the pandemic, Dragon Adventures is planning a weekend trip to Anji. Not far from Shanghai, Anji is famous for its green bamboo sea and beautiful cloudy and foggy mountains; a truly magical landscape. Participating in a wide variety of water sports, go swimming in the natural pools and rivers, enjoy BBQs and have bonfire parties at night.

