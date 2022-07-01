PHOTOS: Chaos at (Now Closed to the Public) Nali Patio

As news from Nali Patio has emerged over the last couple of days, so too have a number of photos showing some of the destruction to parts of the property. The venue is currently closed to the public following what appears to be a dispute involving the property owner (more on this below).

Image via Weibo/@小猪男孩



Image via Weibo/@郑昀

Image via Weibo/@程师傅



As well the destruction inside, there was also what looked like a mini-jungle outside the main entrance to the property following the removal of foliage.

Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



A source who represents a number of Nali Patio bars and restaurants told That’s that the venues would remain at the site, and that only part of the building would be destroyed.

However, the source also confirmed that members of the public could not access Nali Patio, as of press time.

We visited at around 11.30am today (July 1). At the main entrance, there was a sign indicating that only those working onsite could enter. A security guard at the site also confirmed that it was off-limits to the public.

One photograph shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo sheds some light on recent events. It shows a notice issued on June 30 to leaseholders from the current owner of Nali Patio.

In the first paragraph of the notice, it acknowledges that on June 6, the owner held an emergency meeting with leaseholders. In the meeting, leaseholders were informed that, due to a dispute, the current company could not extend ownership of Nali Patio beyond June 30 (the end date of the contract).

It also stated that leaseholders would have to return the properties to the owner before June 30 under the terms of the relevant contract.

For now, we can only wait and see what happens to Nali Patio in the coming days, weeks and months. Be sure to follow us as we keep you up to date as best we can about the latest from this Sanlitun stalwart.

[Cover image via Weibo/@小猪男孩]

