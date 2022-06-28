Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

China is further easing restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with news that 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) will become the norm.

The new policy was noted in the ninth edition of the State Council’s report on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

Certain cities on the Chinese mainland had previously announced that they would implement a ‘7+7’ for some overseas arrivals.

There is also good news for those who are close contacts and secondary close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Here is what you need to know:

For overseas arrivals to China and close contacts of confirmed cases…

… you must spend seven days in centralized quarantine. You will undergo nucleic acid tests on days one, two, three, five and seven.

You will then undergo three days of ‘health monitoring’ at home with a nucleic acid test on day three.

Testing will be done via throat swab and not via nose swab.

For secondary close contacts…

… you will need to undergo seven days of ‘health monitoring’ during home quarantine with nucleic acid tests on days one, four and seven (secondary close contacts were previously required to spend seven days in centralized quarantine).

Testing will be done via throat swab and not via nose swab.

China has already relaxed pre-departure requirements for overseas arrivals.

READ MORE: China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

For those coming to China to work or visit family, things also got one step easier, with the requirement of a PU Letter now lifted.



READ MORE: You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

China is still pursuing its ‘zero-COVID’ policy, which seeks to eliminate the spread of the virus rather than ‘live with it.’ However, with many of us eager for China to ‘open-up,’ this is a positive step in the right direction, particularly with regard to international travel.

Do we dare to dream?

[Cover image via Weibo/@新社会]

