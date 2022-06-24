Sober Company Becomes 1st Big F&B Casualty of Shanghai Lockdown

In the first of what we fear will be many such similar announcements, Sober Company has given notice it will close on Sunday due to the financial impact of the Shanghai lockdown.



The three-floor establishment, which opened in 2017 at 99 Yandang Lu, and consisted of three sections – Sober Cafe, Sober Kitchen and Japanese-style bar Sober Society – was a regular fixture on the Asia's 50 Best Bars and World's 50 Best Bars lists, appearing in Asia's 50 Best Bars for six consecutive years and World's 50 Best Bars for three consecutive years.

The bar placed fifth on Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2021, the highest position of any venue on the Chinese mainland.



READ MORE: 17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Sober Company, which is run by celebrated Japanese bartender Shingo Gokan, founder of SG Group – that also own The Odd Couple and Speak Low – was forced to close back on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently only permitted to offer takeout services.

SG Group say they hope to reopen Sober Company at a new address in the fall.

[Cover image via Facebook]