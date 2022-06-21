13 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Jun 23: OIL Doujinstyle

On the basis of ACG vision, the creators combine House, Techno, UKG, DnB, Hardcore and other electronic music styles to establish an electronic music aesthetic system unique to two-demensional space.

On June 23, DOUJINSTYLE fanboy electronic music will be released to experience the visual experience and enjoy the rave to two-demensional space together!

Jun 24: Brass House Fourth Year Anniversary



This Friday, June 24, 6pm celebrate Brass House's four year anniversary. We can't thank you enough for the amazing four years we've had together.

Expect surprises and many cachaça shots.

Jun 24: Business Confidence Survey



The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is delighted to invite you to the launch of the European Business in China – Business Confidence Survey 2022, on 24 June in Shenzhen. You will learn about the findings of this year’s survey, as well as the key challenges and the business perspective from the South China members’ point of view.

Jun 24: OIL Totally Rad

On tFriday, June 24, Totally Rad's Retro Future warriors will come to the OIL Club and fire up their super time machine. Put on your most beautiful clothes, your coolest makeup, take out your most confident spirit! The timeline of different planes is slowly closing, but we'll always be at the disco ball, waiting for you in the middle of the dance floor!

Jun 25: OIL Withdrawals



WITHDRAWALS is a new project launched by OIL in May. It starts as a participant in the club scene and is a collection of current realities and emotions.

WITHDRAWALS Vol.6 presents Lantern and SOLO Beijing.

Jun 25: Brass House Speed Dating



Are you tired of wasting time going on lots of blind dates and meeting people you‘ve met online, only to find you don’t click in real life? If you live a busy life it helps to cover as much ground as possible in a short space of time. Meeting lots of eligible singles under one roof in a couple of hours may just be the answer.

Saturday, June 25, 7.30pm.

Early Bird tickets are RMB199 and include three drinks and snacks.

Jun 25: Jianfengding Mountain Hike in Dapeng

Route outline: This hiking trail is about 8 kilometers long and will take six to seven hours. The difficulty level is two (out of five). It is suitable for people who have good physical strength and have some outdoor experience.

June 25, 7.30am-7pm, RMB138

Jun 25-26: Go Camping on Samen Island in Huizhou

This activity includes playing kayaking and paddleboarding, barbecues and a carnival on the beach!

June 25, 7.30am to June 36, 12pm, RMB668

Jun 26: Passions: A White Attire Affair



A sensual exhibition of art, poetry, music and dance! New and returning artists!



Sunday, June 26, 7-9.30 pm

Dress code: white clothing

Presale tickets cost RMB150 and include event entry, two complimentary cocktails and snacks. Scan the QR to purchase.

PARLOR, first floor Warehouse 7, 1007 Baoan North Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen.

Jun 3-August 31: Me and I Oamul Lu Solo Exhibiton

Visit the Guangming Culture and Art Center for Oamul Lu's solo exhibition Me and I!

June 3 to August 31, 10am-6pm

Tickets are RMB78, student tickets are RMB49, double tickets are RMB138, triple tickets are RMB188.

Exhibition Hall A, 2F, Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center

Jun 11-Jul 11: Transformation Solo Art Exhibition



Visit the SE Gallery for Marco Stupar's Transformation solo art exhibition!

Marko uses art in many different ways. He is interested in all art forms and from his experience, the key element that unites all art is pure, raw energy, an impulse we all have. It starts from abstract impulses and forms consciously or subconsciously into its final form.

Jun 18-Jul 24: Cosmos in Ink Solo Exhibition



Chinese art always implicitly whispers a grand and profound core.



"I, who came from landscape painting, have been trying to explore another possibility of Chinese ink language in the contemporary context. Since the beginning of the Wei and Jin Dynasties, Shanshui has been taking 'beautiful Taoism by shape' as its mission. For thousands of years, Chinese landscape painting has been trying to trace the meaning of 'Tao.'

White Mirror Art Space, 523 Building second floor, Bagualing Industrial Park, Futian District

Jun 24-Sep 11: Egypt and Its Golden Mummies



Shenzhen Nanshan Museum is holding The Face of Eternal Life Exhibition.

Take a look at Egypt and its golden mummies!

