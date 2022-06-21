  1. home
13 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 21, 2022

Jun 23: OIL Doujinstyle

IMG_8473.jpg

On the basis of ACG vision, the creators combine House, Techno, UKG, DnB, Hardcore and other electronic music styles to establish an electronic music aesthetic system unique to two-demensional space.

On June 23, DOUJINSTYLE fanboy electronic music will be released to experience the visual experience and enjoy the rave to two-demensional space together!

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8476.PNG

See a listing for OIL

Jun 24: Brass House Fourth Year Anniversary

WechatIMG0b95aaeb05fb1baf6fd08ca862039d2a.jpg

This Friday, June 24, 6pm celebrate Brass House's four year anniversary. We can't thank you enough for the amazing four years we've had together.

Expect surprises and many cachaça shots.

See a listing for Brass House

Jun 24: Business Confidence Survey

WechatIMGf5e457c8a20911da630daf798e741135.jpeg

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is delighted to invite you to the launch of the European Business in China – Business Confidence Survey 2022, on 24 June in Shenzhen. You will learn about the findings of this year’s survey, as well as the key challenges and the business perspective from the South China members’ point of view.

See a listing for Langham Shenzhen

Jun 24: OIL Totally Rad

IMG_8474.JPG

On tFriday, June 24, Totally Rad's Retro Future warriors will come to the OIL Club and fire up their super time machine. Put on your most beautiful clothes, your coolest makeup, take out your most confident spirit!  The timeline of different planes is slowly closing, but we'll always be at the disco ball, waiting for you in the middle of the dance floor! 

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8477.JPG

See a listing for OIL


Jun 25: OIL Withdrawals

IMG_8475.JPG

WITHDRAWALS is a new project launched by OIL in May. It starts as a participant in the club scene and is a collection of current realities and emotions.

WITHDRAWALS Vol.6 presents Lantern and SOLO Beijing.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

WechatIMG1399.jpeg

See a listing for OIL

Jun 25: Brass House Speed Dating

WechatIMGe4c4557a06e108331b93ca5f8dff743f.jpeg

Are you tired of wasting time going on lots of blind dates and meeting people you‘ve met online, only to find you don’t click in real life? If you live a busy life it helps to cover as much ground as possible in a short space of time. Meeting lots of eligible singles under one roof in a couple of hours may just be the answer.

Saturday, June 25, 7.30pm.

Early Bird tickets are RMB199 and include three drinks and snacks.

See a listing for Brass House


Jun 25: Jianfengding Mountain Hike in Dapeng

IMG_8471.JPG

Route outline: This hiking trail is about 8 kilometers long and will take six to seven hours. The difficulty level is two (out of five). It is suitable for people who have good physical strength and have some outdoor experience. 

June 25, 7.30am-7pm, RMB138

For more information, scan the QR code

IMG_8350.JPG


Please add the WeChat below to sign up and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

IMG_8351.JPG

Jun 25-26: Go Camping on Samen Island in Huizhou

IMG_8472.JPG

This activity includes playing kayaking and paddleboarding, barbecues and a carnival on the beach!

June 25, 7.30am to June 36, 12pm, RMB668

For more information, scan the QR code


IMG_8350.JPG


Please add the WeChat below to sign up and provide your full name, mobile number, passport number, date of birth and pick up place.

IMG_8351.JPG

Jun 26: Passions: A White Attire Affair

WechatIMG175f441764b56fdefc2ffecad483b69f.jpeg

A sensual exhibition of art, poetry, music and dance! New and returning artists!

Sunday, June 26, 7-9.30 pm

Dress code: white clothing

Presale tickets cost RMB150 and include event entry, two complimentary cocktails and snacks. Scan the QR to purchase.

PARLOR, first floor Warehouse 7, 1007 Baoan North Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen.

Jun 3-August 31: Me and I Oamul Lu Solo Exhibiton

WechatIMG9352fcb978ec4b6674482f03dd46ea7d.jpeg

Visit the Guangming Culture and Art Center for Oamul Lu's solo exhibition Me and I!

June 3 to August 31, 10am-6pm

Tickets are RMB78, student tickets are RMB49, double tickets are RMB138, triple tickets are RMB188.

Exhibition Hall A, 2F, Art Museum of Guangming Culture and Art Center

Jun 11-Jul 11: Transformation Solo Art Exhibition

WechatIMG35766756f93206a26634a4916239d923.jpeg

Visit the SE Gallery for Marco Stupar's Transformation solo art exhibition!

Marko uses art in many different ways. He is interested in all art forms and from his experience, the key element that unites all art is pure, raw energy, an impulse we all have. It starts from abstract impulses and forms consciously or subconsciously into its final form. 

See a listing for SE Gallery

Jun 18-Jul 24: Cosmos in Ink Solo Exhibition

WechatIMG2ea685b96aef47920756c766f540c726.jpeg

Chinese art always implicitly whispers a grand and profound core.

"I, who came from landscape painting, have been trying to explore another possibility of Chinese ink language in the contemporary context. Since the beginning of the Wei and Jin Dynasties, Shanshui has been taking 'beautiful Taoism by shape' as its mission. For thousands of years, Chinese landscape painting has been trying to trace the meaning of 'Tao.'

White Mirror Art Space, 523 Building second floor, Bagualing Industrial Park, Futian District

Jun 24-Sep 11: Egypt and Its Golden Mummies

WechatIMG527d515e6c816eb6a2fa0f3a0e59a387.jpeg

Shenzhen Nanshan Museum is holding The Face of Eternal Life Exhibition.

Take a look at Egypt and its golden mummies!

See a listing for Shenzhen Nanshan Museum


0 User Comments

Add your Comment

