  1. home
  2. Articles

7 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 3, 2022

0 0

Shanghai has reported 7 COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine, the most in more than 3 weeks, when 9 cases were reported on May 9.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, June 3.

Of those, 2 were converted from an asymptomatic case, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 8 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 16 new cases reported, 6 more than the 10 reported yesterday, Thursday, June 2.

Of the 6 new local cases reported today, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 8 new asymptomatic cases, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 4 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 7 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 3 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Jing'an District

  • 1 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

The 4 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Pudong New Area

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

13 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

7 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

13 Beijing Districts Return to ‘Normal’ Work and ‘Normal’ Life

13 Beijing Districts Return to ‘Normal’ Work and ‘Normal’ Life

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Big Food Delivery Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

Big Food Delivery Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives