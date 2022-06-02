16 Spicy Sanya Events: Festivals, Glamping, Shows & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already a part of our other event groups!

June 1-3: Glow Party



Wed-Fri June 1-3, 10pm-late; Free entry and free tequila shots at the bar. Hixx Pub.



June 3: Land of the Sea Show



Fri June 3, 8.30pm; RMB 30. STN Live.

June 3-5: Solar's 1st Anniversary Party



Splash with an Water Festival opening party on June 3rd, celebrate the anniversary night after a day of bouncing through a Beach Beer Olympics on June 4th, and then close the weekend on June 5th with an Ibiza-themed closing party.



Fri-Sun June 3-5, all day; Free. Solar.

June 3-4: Dragon Boat Festival Flamingo



Celebrate this year's Dragon Boat Festival with a BBQ and a bit of flamingos on Friday followed by a freeflow brunch.



Fri-Sat June 3, 3-11pm, June 4, 1-7pm; Free entry to party, RMB198 for freeflow, RMB258 for brunch. Trio Hotel.

June 4-5: Camping Trip



Image via Damao Ocean Ecological Village



Take your family to the countryside. Enjoy delicious while watching the sunset and enjoying the breeze. Sing and laugh on the lawn for a light luxury camping experience in the park. Package of RMB 446 includes a yurt style tent with beds, outdoor movie admission and nighttime museum tour. Other packages available.



Sat-Sun June 4-5, 3pm-9pm; Call 17786961531 to book or scan the QR code above. Damao Ocean Ecological Village.

June 4: The Pool Party



Frisbee and beer pong contests, a market and a fire show.



Sat June 4, 2-10pm Free. Shenzhou Peninsula Four Points Hotel.

June 4: Romantic Yacht Party



DJs CRWE, Crackpot, Patrick, Maria Fm, Tony V, and Staser Man will lead the beats boasting for the largest yacht party in Asia. The Mexican themed after party will be held at Hixx Pub so come dressed to impress.





Sat June 4, 4-9.30pm; RMB 199 early bird, RMB 280 at the door, includes a bear, RMB3999 for 6 people with VIP package. Scan the QR code above for details. Sanya Hongzhou Marina.



June 4: Tequila Fiesta



Join Tequila Fiesta on June 4 for amazing combo deals with your favorite drinks and Mexican snacks as well as tequila shots every hour. That’s not all – you can experience the authentic atmosphere of Mexico surrounded by authentic Mexican clothing as well as BOGO classic cocktails for 25 RMB that will keep you celebrating long into the night.



Sat June 4, 10pm-late; Free entry. HIXX Pub.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Dance all night and maybe win a prize.



Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday-Sunday: Sunset Beach Activities



Every weekend Yomovo hosts beach cleaning on Thursday, volleyball and football on Friday, ultimate frisbee on Saturday and flag football on Sunday. Check them out for a weekend full of fun.



Every Thu-Sun, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship



Image via Pexels



Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

Image via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai



The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!



Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (25 RMB) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (23 RMB/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic



Show your singing talent with a live band.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious



Buy one get one free，offer on all of pizzas during the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga



Image via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.



Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB 30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.



Wednesdays: Quiz Night



Join the most fantastical group of Sanya resident for an epic battle of the wits. Whether you go for the glory or the company, you will not be let down.



Every Weds, 8pm-late; Free, but a beverage purchase is encouraged. Hixx Pub.



