7 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

Jun 1: Shenzhen Zen Ultimate Frisbee Club



Ever Wednesday night from 8.30 to10.30pm enjoy some ultimate frisbee at Shenzhen Bay Stadium, field 7G. At each of these activities you can learn to throw and catch, do drills and learn ultimate frisbee strategy. All are welcome.

To find out more, add redbaronmia on WeChat.

Jun 3: Shenzhen Playback Theatre by Couch Potatoes

You are invited to bring a photo that represents your immigrant life in Shenzhen, share the story behind the photo and see your memory reenacted on stage by improv actors!

Jun 3 - 5: George & Dragon Jubilee Weekend!



Have a right royal time at the George & Dragon this weekend and celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's platinum jubilee!



Start the Jubilee weekend on Friday with a 20% discount on all their "British" dishes. On Saturday their famous Pig-in-the-Box feast is available for RMB148 and top of the weekend with a Sunday Roast for RMB70.

June 3 - 4: Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen Mediterranean feast.

From now to June 30, every Friday and Saturday night, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen invites you to enjoy a Mediterranean feast.

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen Seasons Restaurant presents an array of Mediterranean culinary highlights, featuring royal couscous with chicken sausage, Moroccan chicken tagine, Gazpacho, stewed blue mussel with white wine and much more.

Sailingwhale Sailing Team





If you have never sailed the seas, you can only visit a maximum 30% of the planet; but when you enter the sea, you can explore 100% of the world.

Join Sailingwhale Sailing Professional Team sailing practice twice a month.

During the training, you can enjoy three hours on the sea and practice a variety of sailing commands and have friendly competition with others team member.

For more info, add their wechat: TheSailingWhale



Sailing Whale Co: Weekend Overnight Boat Party



When your life is moving too fast and you need to slow down, get on the water and enjoy the sunet.

SailingWhaleCo are hosting a two days and one night cruise, where you can learn sailing theory and practice sailing, watch the sunrise and sunset, sleep on the deck and see the stars!

Long Voyage host boat parites every, for more info, add their WeChat: TheSailingWhale

Apr 9 - Jun 10: Beyond Color

The SE Gallery is be honoured to launch the solo exhibition "Beyond Color" by artist Shirley Wong from April 9 to June 10, 2022, which will focus on the series of works created by the artist in recent years.

Influenced by abstract expressionist paintings, the soft colors in the work are stacked together, and the pictures are light and slightly glowing. They are either light or deep, casual and accidentally sprinkled through different color blocks and lines in the work, like a free idea floating over the canvas.

