  1. home
  2. Articles

Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

By That's Shanghai, May 31, 2022

0 0

The annual Dragon Boat International Chess Festival is scheduled for this Friday, June 3, and it's the last call for signing up!

This year, due to the pandemic situation in Shanghai the tournament will be conducted online. Players will compete in two age categories: under 10 years old and under 16 years old.

SCA Chess Academy will run a webinar for participants on the Fair Play Rules and Sportsmanship before the tournament. All players will also be invited to an exclusive post tournament webinar where International Chess Masters will go over the key moments and provide useful tips. 

Join the international chess community!

To find out more about SCA Chess Academy, click the link below:

READ MORE: Learn Chess Online & Enter School Tournaments!

Registration Deadline: June 2, 6pm

Fair Play Rules & Sportsmanship Webinar: June 3, 10-10.30am

Tournament: June 3, 1-3.30pm

Post Tournament Webinar: June 6, 5.30-7pm

Price: RMB300

Scan the QR to register for a free trial...

_20220531141659.jpg

Scan the QR on the flyer to register for the Dragon Boat International Chess Festival...

_20220531141707.jpg

[All images courtesy of SCA Chess Academy]

more news

Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting

Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting

Enjoy the old Shanghai watertown life by boat while sipping tea and enjoying scrumptious nibbles

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures is an outdoor travel specialist.

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2022 Public Holidays

Will the borders open for 2022? Regardless, it's time to start planning your next adventure.

6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures is an outdoor travel specialist.

'Dragon Man' Skull Fossil May Be New Human Species

A well-preserved hominin skull from the Middle Pleistocene might belong to a new species of the Homo genus.

5 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures is an outdoor travel specialist.

5 Dragon Boat Weekend Events in Sanya

Sanya has a few Dragon Boat themed events perfect for the family.

3 Ways to Splash Around in Sanya's Seas

The heat is rising in Sanya but boating, water activities and yacht clubs offer relief.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

WIN! F45 Training Back-in-Action Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives