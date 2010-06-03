Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

The annual Dragon Boat International Chess Festival is scheduled for this Friday, June 3, and it's the last call for signing up!



This year, due to the pandemic situation in Shanghai the tournament will be conducted online. Players will compete in two age categories: under 10 years old and under 16 years old.

SCA Chess Academy will run a webinar for participants on the Fair Play Rules and Sportsmanship before the tournament. All players will also be invited to an exclusive post tournament webinar where International Chess Masters will go over the key moments and provide useful tips.

Join the international chess community!

To find out more about SCA Chess Academy, click the link below:

Registration Deadline: June 2, 6pm



Fair Play Rules & Sportsmanship Webinar: June 3, 10-10.30am

Tournament: June 3, 1-3.30pm

Post Tournament Webinar: June 6, 5.30-7pm

Price: RMB300

Scan the QR to register for a free trial...

Scan the QR on the flyer to register for the Dragon Boat International Chess Festival...

[All images courtesy of SCA Chess Academy]