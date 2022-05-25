1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai has reported a COVID-19 case outside of central quarantine, after a run of four days reporting zero.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, May 25.

Of those, 32 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 343 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 355 new cases reported, 86 fewer than the 441 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 24.

Of the 12 new local cases reported today, all 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 343 new asymptomatic cases, 342 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1 case reported outside of central quarantine.

The 1 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jiading District

0 in Baoshan District



0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 586, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]