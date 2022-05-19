  1. home
6 Shanghai Gyms Offering Online Workouts Over the Lockdown

By That's Shanghai, May 19, 2022

AFit Scientific Fitness

AFit is a wellness fitness hub that operates both online and offline and offers a good variety of training including Functional Training, Pilates and Flexibility & Mobility to keep your fitness experience effective and varied.

Volunteer.jpg

AFit Online Program (Working at Home Special)

AFit have worked hard to give you a well designed wellness fitness program to keep you stay active, fit, energetic during and after this special period. Help us spread the word and invite your friends.

Functional Training

  • Monday: #Ultimate full body to activate body & boost energy

  • Tuesday: #Upper body strength (pm)

  • Wednesday: #Lower body strength (am) + core & glutes (pm)

  • Thursday: #Metabolic conditioning

  • Friday: #Upper Body strength (am)

  • Saturday: #Hollywood strength & cardio

  • Sunday: #Underground strength with great variety

Pilates

  • Monday: #Reboot alignment, body-mind connection, activate productivity, increase creativity

  • Thursday: #Energizing activate your body & energy, stay supple & mobile

  • Saturday: #Restore restoring the body how it should be, reduce pain, stress, tightness around shoulder, back areas

To prepare and empower you for the city opening, AFit has specially prepared a series of open classes to give you a chance to experience their services, reboot, renew and recharge for a new start physically and mentally!  

Contact AFit to book your session for the coming weekend!

Episode 1: Energy reboot (metabolic conditioning)

Episode 2: Fat loss nutrition & healthy eating (webinar + Q&A)

Episode 3: Neck, shoulder, back health (pilates)

Episode 4: Positivity booster in a storm (motivation webinar with CEO of Full Potential & AFit Co-owner)

And more…


_20220519102845.jpg

1252353532.jpg

Times: FREE Open Class: Sunday, 11am; Online Program: Mon-Fri, 8am, 9am, 6.30pm & 7.30pm; Sat & Sun, 10am & 11am

_20220519102831.jpg

Price: FREE Open Class: Sunday, 11am; RMB28 trial; RMB68 after

Scan the QR for Online Program details:

frame-10-.png

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220426105113.jpg

exeQute Fitness Studio

exeQute is more than just a functional fitness studio; it's a magical combination of lights, exercise, good vibes and great music, with an active community of more than 500 members with one thing in common: they want to help each other “exeQute” their goals.

They understand how difficult is to keep up with your fitness goals during the lockdown, and that’s why they have crafted mentally engaging routines that help you step out of your comfort zone while detracting the feeling of fatigue. This allows deeper, more fulfilling workouts that will get you hooked.

exeQute also believes that if you change your mind you change your life, for this reason they finish every session with a set of breathing and meditation exercises. They also offer daily FREE meditation sessions that will help you become more mindful and ready for the challenges of each day.

New-poster.jpg

Adapted for all fitness levels from beginner to advanced, exeQute offers daily online workouts varying from:

  • Functional training (ABS blast, UPPER BODY blast, FULL BODY blast, ARMS blast) 

  • BOOTY camp 

  • Calisthenics 

  • HIIT cardio 

  • Burn boxing

Times: Mon-Fri, 8am, 6pm, 7pm; Sat, 12 midday

_20220504121224.jpg

Price: FREE trial; RMB50/class; RMB180/4 class-pack; RMB240/8 class-pack

Book NOW your first FREE class via the mini program!

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220511105259.jpg

BYMB

_20220511102529.jpg

BYMB (Build Your Mind & Body) provide fitness experiences, including yoga, meditation, retreats and more. Shanghai lockdown has seen them hold a campaign called Healing Shanghai Together, a non-profit, three-month yoga and music festival.

Through yoga, people can heal their body, heart and spirit, and more and more people are following and participating in this festival, obtaining positive energy from the healing classes.

All of BYMB's yoga tutors are certified and professional. And with different type of yoga classes, you can find the one you most enjoy.

Times: Daily, 11am-12 midday

Price: Free

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220511102439.jpg

PilatesProWorks

A51I5878-1488.jpg

Originating from California, USA, Pilates ProWorks (PPW) offers a highly effective workout on its signature FitFormer machine. The first PPW location in Asia opened its doors in Shanghai, China in March 2018.

It is a pioneer in the region as a fitness studio that specializes in group classes themed around Pilates. In addition to its signature Pilates Pro & Pilates 40-Works classes, PPW also offer Mat Pilates, Barre, Ballet Bootcamp, Yogalates, Energy Kickboxing, GYROKINESIS® and matBox etc.

PPW cares about your well-being – they want to help you stay connected to the community and feel reinvigorated under a time of uncertainty, achieving good health from a physical, emotional, spiritual and social perspective.

Times...

Schedule.jpg

Price: Day pass RMB68; 5-day pass RMB298

Scan the QR to sign up...

sign-up-customer-service.jpeg


BodyLab Dance Center

_20220511162103.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai. You can join their online classes led by professional and qualified coaches. Over the lockdown, they are also offering a special deal to the community of RMB29.9 for the first trial class. Feel the rhythm with BodyLab! 

BodyLab offer classes in any styles, at every level:

  • Stretching

  • Dance

  • Fitness for adults

  • Rhythmic gymnastics

  • Dance classes for kids

Times: Mon-Fri, 4-8pm; Sat & Sun, 10am-6pm

NEW.jpg

Price: RMB29.9 for the first trial class 

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220421110621.jpg

F45 Training Shanghai

_20220418145305.jpg

F45 stands for functional training for 45 minutes. A mixture of cardio and resistance-based programs and functional training mimics every day movements.

Focusing on strength and cardio-based functional movements, over lockdown, F45 is utilizing body weight and things easily found around the home to give you a challenging workout.

Throughout this week, join a session for your chance to win new sweat gear.

Times: English Language

_20220519120404.jpg

Times: Chinese Language

Chinese-classes.jpg

Price: RMB25 per class

Scan the QR and add Lauren to sign up...

Lauren-QR.jpg

Got a gym you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of AFit Scientific Fitness]

Shanghai Lockdown Workout quarantine Gym

