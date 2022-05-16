Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2022

Dulwich Puxi Wins 1st Place in Chinese Picture Book Competition

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students have excelled in the '2nd Chinese Picture Book Writing Contest for International School Junior Students,' with one Best Chinese Picture Book Award winner and five Excellence Award winners. With more than 20 international schools and 700 students participating, the competition was strong. Tilda, in Year 4, winner of the Best Chinese Picture Book award, explains that the moral of the story she wrote “… is to think before you throw trash away and to consider how it might affect the ocean animals and even the polar bears. It's better to recycle or reuse our waste to help save our planet.”

Congratulations to all of the students who participated!



Yo Ho Ho, a Pirating We Go!



The BISS Puxi Nursery children have engaged in creative play and transformed themselves into pirates of the Seven Seas. They had such fun learning about pirates and sharing special items with their friends, which are “treasure” to each of them.

The most exciting activities, however, was all the crafting in preparation for a whole-cohort Pirate Party! They followed instructions to cut, draw, tape and fold, making some marvelous pirate gear. From pirate hats and bottle-cap boats, to eye patches and swords, the children went all out to immerse themselves in their imaginations.

Shiver me timbers, BISS Puxi Nursery, you made your teachers so proud!

Wellington College Shanghai NFT Scholars

Wellington College International Shanghai launched its first-ever pupil-led campaign for its Scholarship Programme. The pupils are conceiving and developing every aspect of the content, from engaging Wellington Scholar interviews to unique NFT-inspired imagery. Offered annually, the Wellington Scholarship Programme highlights and rewards pupils who seek academic excellence beyond grades and certifications. In addition to partial or full tuition coverage, Wellington Scholars enjoy one-on-one mentorship and the opportunity to develop their leadership skills.



SCIS Rainbow Week

To take minds off the lockdown situation, the SCIS Girl Scouts, Troop 5876, came together as one to plan a ‘Rainbow Challenge,’ a fun-filled week aimed at taking us through the colors of the rainbow! The Girl Scouts’ objective for each colored day was to dress up in the themed color and collect items at home to capture a fun and creative moment to share. In addition, some scouts opted to do STEAM activities – areas in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics – related to the color theme of the day!





On the seventh and last day, all the little Rainbow girls gathered for an online Bingo night via Microsoft Teams to celebrate the completion of the colorful week. Everyone was so grateful for such a strong, cohesive community and so proud of the Girl Scouts for shining their glowing colors and positivity on everyone during this lockdown. They wish everyone continues to be safe and healthy, be mindful, and continue the rainbow glow in dragon minds and hearts!



