Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, May 15, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Sunday, May 15.

Of those, 111 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 1,203 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 1,258 new cases reported, 283 fewer than the 1,541 reported yesterday, Saturday, May 14.

Three deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 571, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 55 new local cases reported today, all 55 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,203 new asymptomatic cases, 1,203 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

Good news!

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

