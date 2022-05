Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 892 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as reported at the 331st Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between 3pm, May 10 and 3pm, May 11, Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted cases with six in Chaoyang district, 36 in Fangshan, three in Haidian, one in Shunyi, one in Xicheng, eight in Fengtai and one in Dongcheng.

[Cover image via Weibo/@搜狐]