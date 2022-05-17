Send Us Your Shanghai Hotel News!

  1. home
Hello hoteliers of Shanghai!

With the easing of lockdown restrictions underway, and the people of Shanghai unable to travel far – but most certainly in need of a treat! – we thought is was high time to let our readers know what is going down in the Shanghai hotel scene.

If you'd like to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup, which will be published on That's platforms across the country and reach tens of thousands of readers, simply send us 100 words with a headline letting people know what is going on at your hotel, along with a nice image to illustrate it.

We look forward to sharing your news!


Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup? For that, or any other inquiries, please contact us by email on editor@thatsmags.com, or add our editor on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

