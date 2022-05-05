Shanghai Reports 4,466 COVID-19 Cases, 33 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 261 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, May 5.

Of those, 185 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 76 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 4,390 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 4,466 new cases reported, 365 less than the 4,831 reported yesterday, Wednesday, May 4.

Thirteen deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 503, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 76 new local cases reported today, 75 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 4,390 new asymptomatic cases, 4,357 tested positive during central quarantine, while 33 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 34 cases outside of central quarantine, 29 more than the 63 reported yesterday.

The 1 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following area:

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 33 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

12 in Huangpu District

6 in Changning District

4 in Baoshan District

3 in Hongkou District

2 in Pudong New Area

2 in Songjiang District

2 in Xuhui District

1 in Jiading District

1 in Jing'an District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Yangpu District

