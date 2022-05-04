  1. home
4 Shanghai Gyms Offering Online Workouts Over the Lockdown

By Ned Kelly, May 4, 2022

exeQute Fitness Studio

exeQute is more than just a functional fitness studio, it's a magical combination of lights, exercise, good vibes and great music, with an active community of more than 500 members with one thing in common: they want to help each other “exeQute” their goals.

They understand how difficult is to keep up with your fitness goals during the lockdown, and that’s why they have crafted mentally engaging routines that help you step out of your comfort zone while detracting the feeling of fatigue. This allows deeper, more fulfilling workouts that will get you hooked.

They are also very conscious of mindfulness and always finish their sessions with a set of breathing and meditation exercises.

Adapted for all fitness levels from beginner to advanced, exeQute offers daily online workouts varying from: 

  • Functional training (ABS blast, UPPER BODY blast, FULL BODY blast, ARMS blast) 

  • BOOTY camp 

  • Calisthenics 

  • HIIT cardio 

  • Burn boxing

Times: Mon-Fri, 8am, 6pm, 7pm; Sat 12 midday

_20220504121224.jpg

Price: FREE trial; RMB50/class; RMB180/4 class-pack; RMB240/8 class-pack

Book NOW your first FREE class via the mini program! Scan the QR to sign up... 

QR.png

AFit Scientific Fitness

Cover.jpg

AFit is a wellness fitness hub that operates both online and offline and offers a good variety of training including Functional Training, Pilates and Flexibility & Mobility to keep your fitness experience effective and varied.

Their online programs and internationally qualified trainers provide semi-personalized guidance, with small to medium sized classes (Max 16 people) to ensure top quality attention.

  • Daily program – metabolic conditioning, strength training with focused area

  • Productivity & efficiency 

  • Scientifically designed program to help you stay fit

  • Activate energy & immunity

  • Daily extra mobility bonus – to improve your joint health and muscle tightness during lock down

1252353532.jpg

Hearing so many amazing stories about 'Good Neighbors' during the recent lockdown, AFit is excited to award a trial fitness class and special offer as a gift to you. How to redeem? Tell AFit about the good vibes your neighbor or friend sent you and get an extra free trial for your neighbor while paying for only one, as well as enjoying extra discounts for joining with friends.

Copy-of---2-.jpg

The programs have been approved by hundreds of happy clients such as full-time working professionals or household managers like you, who wanted to transform their bodies and get healthier.

AFit Scientific Fitness community is expat and local Chinese friendly, positive, supportive and international.

Level up your fitness journey with AFit!

Times: Mon-Fri 8am, 9am, 6.30pm & 7.30pm; Sat & Sun 10am & 11am

4.jpg

Price: RMB28 trial, RMB68 after

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220426105113.jpg

PilatesProWorks

A51I5878-1488.jpg

Originating from California, USA, Pilates ProWorks (PPW) offers a highly effective workout on its signature FitFormer machine. The first PPW location in Asia opened its doors in Shanghai, China in March 2018.

It is a pioneer in the region as a fitness studio that specializes in group classes themed around Pilates. In addition to its signature Pilates Pro & Pilates 40-Works classes, PPW also offer Mat Pilates, Barre, Ballet Bootcamp, Yogalates, Energy Kickboxing, GYROKINESIS® and matBox etc.

PPW cares about your well-being – they want to help you stay connected to the community and feel reinvigorated under a time of uncertainty, achieving good health from a physical, emotional, spiritual and social perspective.

Times...

Schedule.jpg

Price: Day pass RMB68; 5-day pass RMB298

Scan the QR to sign up...

sign-up-customer-service.jpeg

F45 Training Shanghai

_20220418145305.jpg

F45 stands for functional training for 45 minutes. A mixture of cardio and resistance-based programs and functional training mimics every day movements. Focusing on strength and cardio-based functional movements, over lockdown, F45 is utilizing body weight and things easily found around the home to give you a challenging workout.

Lockdown period classes are as follows:

  • Monday: Cardio  

  • Tuesday: Resistance

  • Wednesday: Cardio 

  • Thursday: Resistance

  • Friday: Hybrid  

  • Saturday: Hybrid

  • Sunday: Resistance 

Times (English Language)Mon-Fri 8.30am & 12 midday; Sat & Sun 10am
Times (Chinese Language): Tue, Thu, Fri & Sun, 5.30pm
Price: RMB25 per class

Scan the QR and add Lauren to sign up...

Lauren-QR.jpg

Got a gym you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com

Christy-QR.jpg

Shanghai Lockdown Workout quarantine Gym

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

These 10 Shanghai Districts Reported 0 COVID-19 Cases

My Story: Stranded in Shanghai Pudong Airport for 2 Weeks

