Shanghai Reports 4,831 COVID-19 Cases, 63 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 260 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, May 4.

Of those, 151 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 109 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 4,722 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 4,831 new cases reported, 683 less than the 5,514 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 3.

Sixteen deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 490, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 109 new local cases reported today, 108 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 4,722 new asymptomatic cases, 4,660 tested positive during central quarantine, while 62 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 63 cases outside of central quarantine, 10 more than the 73 reported yesterday.

The 1 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following area:

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 62 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

35 in Huangpu District

6 in Baoshan District

6 in Yangpu District

4 in Changning District

3 in Songjiang District

2 in Hongkou District

2 in Xuhui District

1 in Chongming District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Jiading District

1 in Pudong New Area

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]