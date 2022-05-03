Shanghai Reports 5,514 COVID-19 Cases, 73 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 274 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, May 3.

Of those, 155 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 119 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 5,395 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 5,514 new cases reported, 1,290 less than the 6,804 reported yesterday, Monday, May 2.

Twenty deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 474, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 119 new local cases reported today, all 117 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 5,395 new asymptomatic cases, 5,324 tested positive during central quarantine, while 71 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 73 cases outside of central quarantine, 15 more than the 58 reported yesterday.

The 2 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Baoshan District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 71 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

43 in Huangpu District

12 in Baoshan District

6 in Changning District

3 in Xuhui District

2 in Fengxian District

2 in Jing'an District

2 in Pudong New Area

1 in Chongming District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]