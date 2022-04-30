Hallelujah! Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases in the Community

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,249 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (985 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 8,932 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 30.

That makes a total of 9,196 new cases reported, 774 less than the 9,970 reported yesterday, and 18,523 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Forty-seven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 384, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 264 new local cases reported today, all 264 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 0 tested positive in their community.



Of the 8,932 new asymptomatic cases, all 8,932 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 0 tested positive in their community.

That makes a total of ZERO cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation. This marks the first time since the current outbreak started that Shanghai has achieved Societal Zero COVID-19. Hallelujah!

In case you don't believe us, this is what zero cases looks like in every area:

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



