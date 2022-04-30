  1. home
Hallelujah! Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases in the Community

By Ned Kelly, April 30, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,249 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (985 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 8,932 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 30.

That makes a total of 9,196 new cases reported, 774 less than the 9,970 reported yesterday, and 18,523 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Forty-seven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 384, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 264 new local cases reported today, all 264 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 0 tested positive in their community. 

Of the 8,932 new asymptomatic cases, all 8,932 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 0 tested positive in their community.

That makes a total of ZERO cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation. This marks the first time since the current outbreak started that Shanghai has achieved Societal Zero COVID-19. Hallelujah!

In case you don't believe us, this is what zero cases looks like in every area:

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

