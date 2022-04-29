These 10 Shanghai Districts Reported 0 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5,487 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (5,062 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 9,545 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, April 29.

That makes a total of 9,970 new cases reported, 206 more than the 9,764 reported yesterday, but 17,749 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

It also marks the second day in a row the total new cases reported in a day is less than 10,000.

Fifty-two deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 337, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 425 new local cases reported today, 418 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 7 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 9,545 new asymptomatic cases, 9,444 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 101 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 108 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 84 fewer than the 192 reported yesterday, and 1,256 fewer than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 7 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

5 in Pudong New Area

1 in Jing'an District

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 101 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

66 in Pudong New Area

25 in Songjiang District

7 in Jing'an District

1 in Baoshan District

1 in Minhang District

1 in Putuo District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

That means the following 10 Shanghai districts recorded zero COVID-19 cases: Changning, Chongming, Fengxian, Hongkou, Huangpu, Jiading, Jinshan, Qingpu, Xuhui and Yangpu.

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]