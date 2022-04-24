  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

By Ned Kelly, April 24, 2022

0 0

Earlier this week we interviewed the Weyland Family, who have been spending the lockdown making a series of hilarious videos about the situation they, and we, all have found ourselves in.

READ MORE: Meet the Shanghai Family Making Hilarious Lockdown Videos

Well, they're back with another comedy installment, this time recreating that much-missed restaurant experience at home...

Follow the Weyland Family on WeChat to see all their latest videos…

_20220418180525.jpg

[All images and video courtesy of Pierre Weyland]

Family Lockdown Videos Shanghai Lockdown

more news

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

5 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

What's being done in times of COVID?

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Brought to a Shanghai Warehouse

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 17,468 COVID-19 Cases and 11 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Meet the Shanghai Family Making Hilarious Lockdown Videos

One funny family.

Shanghai Reports 18,036 COVID-19 Cases and 8 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 18,368 COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

Head of College Anthony Coles Talks Student Life at Intl Schools

SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Labelled 'Non-Compliant'

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives