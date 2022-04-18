Beijing Olympic Park Reopens: Winter Games Icon on Display

Beijing Olympic Park (Olympic Green) reopened to the public on Wednesday, April 6. One particular sight has so far attracted a whole lot of visitors.

Located between the Water Cube (renamed Ice Cube for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games) and the Bird’s Nest Stadium is the cauldron from the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games 2022; the design is the same as that of the Winter Olympic Games cauldron.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games cauldron lies between the Water Cube (Ice Cube) and the Bird's Nest Stadium



The design includes one big snowflake within which are individual snowflakes each displaying the names of countries and regions which participated in the Games.

The cauldron was designed by Professor Ma Sai, Party Secretary of the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University.

According to Tsinghua University’s website, Professor Ma organized more than a dozen teachers and students to work on the design since November 2020.

At the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4, Chinese cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Chinese Nordic combined winter athlete Jiawen Zhao lit the cauldron.

Meanwhile, at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on March 4, Li Duan – Chinese Paralympic long jump and triple jump champion at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 – lit the cauldron.

Beijing Olympic Park was first built for the 2008 Olympic Games. The venue was closed to the public during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games; along with other sites in Beijing city center, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, it operated as part of a closed-loop system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A display featuring mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon in the Olympic Park



The Olympic Park, located just north of Beijing’s historic Central Axis, is now open to the general public. As well as the Paralympic cauldron, visitors can also see a plethora of displays featuring everybody’s favorite Games’ mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

With pleasant spring and summer weather upon us, we’d suggest going there for a stroll.

[All images via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's]