Shanghai Reports 24,943 COVID-19 Cases, 1,112 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,006 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 23,937 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, April 10.

That makes a total of 24,943 cases reported in Shanghai, a record high, and 1,319 more than yesterday's 23,624, which was itself a record high.

Of the 1,006 local cases reported today, 228 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 191 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 587 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 23,937 asymptomatic cases, 23,412 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 525 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1,112 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 62 more than yesterday's 1,050, but 252 less than the previous record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 587 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

380 in Pudong New Area

31 in Huangpu District

31 in Minhang District

28 in Xuhui District

23 in Baoshan District

21 in Jing'an District

20 in Putuo District

19 in Yangpu District

17 in Changning District

6 in Jiading District

5 in Hongkou District

2 in Qingpu District

1 in Chongming District

1 in Fengxian District

1 in Jinshan District

1 in Songjiang District

The 525 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

301 in Pudong New Area

50 in Xuhui District

46 in Minhang District

31 in Hongkou District

18 in Jing'an District

15 in Changning District

15 in Putuo District

14 in Baoshan District

8 in Songjiang District

8 in Yangpu District

7 in Jiading District

5 in Fengxian District

3 in Huangpu District

3 in Jinshan District

1 in Qingpu District

0 in Chongming District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



