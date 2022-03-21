Tour Dulwich Puxi Any Time, from Anywhere! New Virtual Tour!

This is the time of the year where many families are considering their school options for the following academic year. Usually, this would include a face-to-face visit to a school, possibly a campus tour or an open day. But what can you do if you can’t access the campus due to COVID-19 restrictions or because you are stuck in another country or city?



Wonnie Sayama, Director of Admissions at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, talks about this dilemma for parents:

“We understand that this is a really challenging time for parents. Usually at this time of year the campus would regularly be filled with the hustle and bustle of group open days and individual tours. Our students and teachers love to welcome visitors, and it is a shame we are unable to host face-to-face meetings at the moment. “Luckily, we already provide a very bespoke admissions process, tailored to each family, so we are still able to help our prospective families through their admissions journey. Whether it is an online meeting, a phone call, completing assessment online or just reaching out via WeChat to ask a quick question, our admissions team is always on hand to support parents through the process.

“In terms of touring the campus though, we now have a new option, our recently launched Virtual Campus Tour. We are really excited about it! It’s quite an innovative approach. Rather than just having static 360-degree panoramas that visitors click through, it’s more like a guided tour. Each tour starts by choosing the areas that interest you the most. “Then, there’s a welcome from our Head of College, Mr. Ingram, and a welcome from the Head of Primary or Head of Senior School.

“After that, each section is narrated to provide some more information. We’ve even inserted additional photos and videos into each location to provide a better feel for day-to-day life at the College. I really recommend anyone who is thinking about joining Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, or even if they are just curious, to look around our campus and to have a look at the tour. Of course, once you are finished, our team are always on hand to answer any follow up questions.”

The warm welcome you receive when visiting Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is famous. They won’t let a pesky thing like COVID-19 get in the way of providing that authentic, caring admissions experience.



So, if you have some time during lockdown, why not take a virtual tour of the campus?

While you’re at it, get in touch with Wonnie and her admissions team. She’s sure to greet you with her famous smile!

They are sure that the current COVID-19 situation won’t last long, after which an in-person visit will be back on the cards. In the meantime, this is the best “virtual” option out there.



Click here or scan the QR code below to start the Virtual Campus Tour.



The admissions team’s contact information can be found below.

Admissions Hotline WeChat account

DCSPX_Admissions

Scan the QR Code to Connect

Admissions Telephone



(+86) 21 3329 9310





Admissions Email

admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org