  1. home
  2. Articles

Tour Dulwich Puxi Any Time, from Anywhere! New Virtual Tour!

By Ned Kelly, March 21, 2022

0 0

This is the time of the year where many families are considering their school options for the following academic year. Usually, this would include a face-to-face visit to a school, possibly a campus tour or an open day. But what can you do if you can’t access the campus due to COVID-19 restrictions or because you are stuck in another country or city? 

Wonnie Sayama, Director of Admissions at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, talks about this dilemma for parents:

“We understand that this is a really challenging time for parents. Usually at this time of year the campus would regularly be filled with the hustle and bustle of group open days and individual tours. Our students and teachers love to welcome visitors, and it is a shame we are unable to host face-to-face meetings at the moment. 

“Luckily, we already provide a very bespoke admissions process, tailored to each family, so we are still able to help our prospective families through their admissions journey. Whether it is an online meeting, a phone call, completing assessment online or just reaching out via WeChat to ask a quick question, our admissions team is always on hand to support parents through the process. 

Virtual-Tour-2.jpg

“In terms of touring the campus though, we now have a new option, our recently launched Virtual Campus Tour. We are really excited about it! It’s quite an innovative approach. Rather than just having static 360-degree panoramas that visitors click through, it’s more like a guided tour. Each tour starts by choosing the areas that interest you the most. 

“Then, there’s a welcome from our Head of College, Mr. Ingram, and a welcome from the Head of Primary or Head of Senior School.

Virtual-Tour-1.jpg

“After that, each section is narrated to provide some more information. We’ve even inserted additional photos and videos into each location to provide a better feel for day-to-day life at the College. I really recommend anyone who is thinking about joining Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, or even if they are just curious, to look around our campus and to have a look at the tour. Of course, once you are finished, our team are always on hand to answer any follow up questions.”

DSC_8170-Edit.jpg

EarlyYears.jpg

GYM.jpg

Music.jpg

Primary1.jpg

Primary2.jpg

SeniorSchool.jpg

Sports.jpg

Swimming-Pool2_Swimming-pool.jpg

Theatre.jpg

The warm welcome you receive when visiting Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is famous. They won’t let a pesky thing like COVID-19 get in the way of providing that authentic, caring admissions experience. 

So, if you have some time during lockdown, why not take a virtual tour of the campus?

While you’re at it, get in touch with Wonnie and her admissions team. She’s sure to greet you with her famous smile! 

Wonnie-Sayama.jpg

They are sure that the current COVID-19 situation won’t last long, after which an in-person visit will be back on the cards. In the meantime, this is the best “virtual” option out there.

Click here or scan the QR code below to start the Virtual Campus Tour. 

qrcode_Virtual_Tour_Thats.jpg

The admissions team’s contact information can be found below.

Admissions Hotline WeChat account

DCSPX_Admissions

Scan the QR Code to Connect

Admissions-WeChat.jpg

Admissions Telephone

(+86) 21 3329 9310


Admissions Email

admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org

International Schools Education Blog Schools

more news

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

A number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered among school students in Dongcheng district, Beijing.

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

International mail will be disinfected and held for up to seven days before delivery upon arrival in China. However, given what we know about how long the virus survives on different surfaces and reacts to temperature changes, is it necessary?

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Go Online

COVID-19 Forces Shanghai Schools Go Online

Schools will be closed until further notice.

Education Charity Shanghai Sunrise Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Championing education for a brighter future

10 Upcoming Shanghai International School Open Days

Which school would be the best fit for you?

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China is looking into new COVID-19 policies which could see the country embrace international travel.

More Than Politics: Pursuing an International Relations Degree in China

A degree in International Relations can help us confront the complexities of the 21st Century.

Ministry of Education Guide Requires Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Textbooks

Though the guide will take time to implement, positive effects of the curriculum will no doubt be highly anticipated.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Sales of Flavored E-cigs Soar as China Announces Regulations

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

Opium Smuggling & Femme Fatales: A New Paul French Podcast

Shanghai Reports 260 Local COVID-19 Cases, 155 Not in Quarantine

An Innovative College for Tomorrow’s Students

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

China Implements Anti-COVID-19 Measures on International Mail

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

7 Shanghai F&B Insiders React to Recent COVID Lockdowns

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

Free LIFE Coach Sessions Available Over Lockdown

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives