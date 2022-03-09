Chinese Embassy Says All Chinese Nationals in Ukraine Now Safe

All Chinese nationals in Ukraine are now in safe areas of the country, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine.

Global Times reports that a group of 115 people, of which most if not all were students, was evacuated on March 8 from the northeast Ukrainian city of Sumy where there has been ongoing military conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Before the war between Russia and Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, there was believed to be around 2,700 Chinese nationals studying in Ukraine.

China began evacuating its citizens from Ukraine on February 25.

The presence of Russian tanks nearby Sumy, a city near the border with Russia, was confirmed by Ukrainian military on February 24, the date on which the conflict started.

The group of Chinese nationals were evacuated from Sumy, a city shown on the map above in northeastern Ukraine nearby the border with Russia. Screengrab via Google Maps with edits by That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



According to CNN, 21 civilians have been killed in Sumy. However, a ceasefire appears to have been in place since March 8 so that civilians in the city can pass through so called “humanitarian corridors” to reach safe areas.

Those fleeing the area have included Chinese and other foreign nationals, as well as Ukrainians.

[Cover image via Weibo/@环球时报]

