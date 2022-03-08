  1. home
6 Amazing Trips to Take in China This Qingming Festival

By Sponsored, March 8, 2022

April 1-5 | Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour

317314903.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and much more.

For More Information Click Here

April 1-5 | Hexi Corridor Tour from Zhangye to Dunhuang

Rainbow-Mountain.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

As part of the Northern Silk Road, the Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. Explore the splendid Danxia Rainbow Mountains in Zhangye, Dunhuang’s markets and the Mogao Grottoes, home to the largest, best-preserved and richest Buddhist art in the world – the first cave was carved here in 366 AD.

For More Information Click Here

April 2-5 | Avatar Mountain & Glass Bridge Tour

Glass-Bridge---DA.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

April 3-5 | Hiking a Xinchang Fairyland

Xinchang.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county that is full of surprises, with lots of hidden and beautiful hiking trails. Two of the most beautiful ones have been chosen for this trip; hike through green valleys and past gorgeous lakes and rivers, and enjoy the beauty of nature away from the crazy crowds of the city. Xinchang is especially beautiful in springtime, when the green returns after a long winter.

For More Information Click Here

April 3-5 | Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

For More Information Click Here

April 3-5 | Fast Train to the Amazing Mount Wuyi

556126768.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden inside; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

