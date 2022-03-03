Shanghai Reports 5 More Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases in Songjiang District.

All five have been put under medical observation in the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, and are in stable condition. The two symptomatic cases are reported to be displaying just mild symptoms.

They are all workers at Yonghui Supermarket on Huting Bei Lu, a chain grocery store in Jiuliting Subdistrict, which has been elevated to a medium-risk area.

The store is currently the second medium risk area in Shanghai, following Putuo District's Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center on Ningqiang Road.



The new cases in Songjiang have no connection to the previous case in Putuo District.

The new cases live in suburban Songjiang and Minhang District. They have recently visited the following places:

A restaurant on Huting Bei Lu

A Freshippo store on Sheyue Lu

Both have been disinfected and placed under quarantine.



As of 2pm on Thursday, March 3, a total of 195 close contacts of the cases have been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, with all testing negative.

A total of 55,040 people have been screened, of which 39,353 were negative, with the rest awaiting results.

A total of 497 environmental samples have been collected, 14 of which tested positive, mainly at the homes of the new cases.

The new cases take the number of cases in the city since Tuesday to six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases.

At the time of publication, China has identified 10 high-risk areas and 180 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



