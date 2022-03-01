Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

The case is a retired 56-year-old female living in West Mingdu Garden, 155 Zhidan Lu, Putuo District.

On the afternoon of February 28, she went to the fever clinic of Tongji Hospital. The result of her nucleic acid test was positive.

She has been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, and her condition is stable.

As of 3pm on March 1, a total of 78 close contacts and 199 contacts of those contacts have been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, with 142 of the 277 testing negative so far.

A total of 19,031 people have been screened, of which 6,793 were negative, with the rest awaiting results.



A total of 1,752 environmental samples have been collected. All were so far negative.

One new medium-risk area has been identified:

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center, No. 33 Ningqiang Road, Putuo District

All other areas in Shanghai remain unchanged for now.

The Shanghai Green Arrow Code now has a star on it.

The following is a list of places the case had visited:

West Mingdu Garden, No. 155, Zhidan Lu, Putuo District

Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center, No. 33 Ningqiang Road, Putuo District

Hospitality Times Fresh Market, No. 436, Ganquan Lu

Old Shanghai Noodle Shop, No. 151 Ganquan Lu

The following is a list of places close contacts of the case had visited:

No.195, Lane 99, Zhongtan Lu, No.314 Lane 100

No.120, Lane 168, Shiquan Dong Lu

Suning Courtyard, 99 Danba Lu

No.12, Lane 568, Luding Lu

No.189 Caoyang Lu, Home Business Travel

No.24, Lane 1555, Kaixuan Bei Lu

Greentree Inn, 701 Aomen Lu

1436 Changde Lu

Lane 545, Changshou Lu

Putuo District People's Hospital

22 Lane 58 Aomen Lu, 6 Lane 756

No.19, Lane 301, Zonglu Lu

No.13, Lane 399, Fuping Lu

Tongji Hospital

No.20, Lane 415, Shiquan Lu

No.22, Five Village, Shiquan Lu

No.4, Lane 18, Shiquan Lu

No.4, Lane 200, Langao Lu

Lane 99, Baili Lu

No.8, Lane 165, Taopu Lu

No.31, Lane 999, Tongchuan Lu

Relevant disinfection and control measures have been strictly implemented for the above-mentioned places.

At the time of publication, China had identified 8 high-risk areas and 190 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]