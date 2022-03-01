  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

By Ned Kelly, March 1, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

The case is a retired 56-year-old female living in West Mingdu Garden, 155 Zhidan Lu, Putuo District.

On the afternoon of February 28, she went to the fever clinic of Tongji Hospital. The result of her nucleic acid test was positive.

She has been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, and her condition is stable.

As of 3pm on March 1, a total of 78 close contacts and 199 contacts of those contacts have been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, with 142 of the 277 testing negative so far.

A total of 19,031 people have been screened, of which 6,793 were negative, with the rest awaiting results. 

A total of 1,752 environmental samples have been collected. All were so far negative.

One new medium-risk area has been identified:

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center, No. 33 Ningqiang Road, Putuo District 

All other areas in Shanghai remain unchanged for now.

The Shanghai Green Arrow Code now has a star on it.

73319973.jpg

The following is a list of places the case had visited:

  • West Mingdu Garden, No. 155, Zhidan Lu, Putuo District

  • Shiquan Community Cultural Activity Center, No. 33 Ningqiang Road, Putuo District

  • Hospitality Times Fresh Market, No. 436, Ganquan Lu

  • Old Shanghai Noodle Shop, No. 151 Ganquan Lu

The following is a list of places close contacts of the case had visited:

  • No.195, Lane 99, Zhongtan Lu, No.314 Lane 100

  • No.120, Lane 168, Shiquan Dong Lu

  • Suning Courtyard, 99 Danba Lu

  • No.12, Lane 568, Luding Lu

  • No.189 Caoyang Lu, Home Business Travel

  • No.24, Lane 1555, Kaixuan Bei Lu

  • Greentree Inn, 701 Aomen Lu

  • 1436 Changde Lu

  • Lane 545, Changshou Lu

  • Putuo District People's Hospital

  • 22 Lane 58 Aomen Lu, 6 Lane 756

  • No.19, Lane 301, Zonglu Lu

  • No.13, Lane 399, Fuping Lu

  • Tongji Hospital

  • No.20, Lane 415, Shiquan Lu

  • No.22, Five Village, Shiquan Lu

  • No.4, Lane 18, Shiquan Lu

  • No.4, Lane 200, Langao Lu

  • Lane 99, Baili Lu

  • No.8, Lane 165, Taopu Lu

  • No.31, Lane 999, Tongchuan Lu

Relevant disinfection and control measures have been strictly implemented for the above-mentioned places.

At the time of publication, China had identified 8 high-risk areas and 190 medium-risk areas. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Putuo

more news

All Sanya to Beijing Flights Suspended Due to COVID-19

All Sanya to Beijing Flights Suspended Due to COVID-19

Sanya Phoenix International Airport has also implemented stricter rules for entering the terminal buildings.

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

China is looking into new COVID-19 policies which could see the country embrace international travel.

Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to ‘Unapproved’ Work Conference?

Wuhan COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to ‘Unapproved’ Work Conference?

The reportedly "unapproved" conference has been linked to COVID-19 cases in Wuhan and other cities.

Where Did Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Come From?

New cases in Beijing, as well as confusion over Tianjin travel rules, are all in the latest COVID-19 news.

COVID-19 Leads to Record Rainfall in China

Scientists have found that a reduction in greenhouse gases due to COVID-19 caused flooding in eastern and central China in 2020.

Beijing and Tianjin: These COVID-19 Travel Rules Still Apply

Despite both cities now being clear of COVID-19 risk areas, certain COVID-19 travel rules still apply.

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

New daily cases in the city hit a record of 2,071, as reported on February 14.

Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission was forced to issue a statement denying rumors that students needed a COVID-19 vaccine to resume studying.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Plans COVID-19 Measures to Allow International Exchanges

The Story Behind the Flower Tree Sculpture on Hongqiao Lu

The Story Behind the Oriental Light Sculpture by the Science & Tech Museum

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

China Sends 22 Satellites into Space

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

Enter Our St. Patrick's Day Photography Contest

Yahoo Shuts Down China Operations

Yahoo Shuts Down China Operations

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

The Story Behind the Leaping Horses on Nanjing Xi Lu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives