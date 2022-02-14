6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Weekend Getaway in Anji



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

With many people unable to leave Shanghai during the Spring Festival due to the pandemic, Dragon Adventures is planning a weekend trip to Anji on the last weekend of February. Not far from Shanghai, Anji is famous for its green bamboo sea and beautiful cloudy and foggy mountains; a truly magical landscape. The B&B for this back-to-nature stay is located in the hinterland of Anji’s mountains and forests, surrounded by unique natural beauty, transporting you far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

5-Day Shangri-la and Meili Snow Mountain Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Yunnan's Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park and Dukezong Ancient Town, as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. And, if you want an ultimate glacier hiking experience, head to Mingyong Glacier, which boasts the lowest latitude and elevation of all glaciers in China. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

5-Days Lhasa Highlights and Lake Yamdrok Tour

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Lhasa, the Sunlight City of the holy land of Tibetan Buddhism, is located in the middle of the Tibetan Plateau and is its capital and political, economic, cultural and religious center. Lhasa is not only famous for its Tibetan Buddhist culture, but its amazing natural landscapes. This five-day tour will also take you to explore the breathtaking holy Yamdrok Lake, as well as Sera Monastery, Norbulingka, Barkhor Square, Potala Palace, Drepung Monastery, gaining a fascinating insight into Tibetan life.

4-Day Zhangjiajie with Avatar Mountain Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also take in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

Afternoon Tea Boat Cruise at Zhujiajiao Water Town's Jing Ting



Image courtesy of Jing Ting

An afternoon tea experience while simultaneously taking a boat ride through the winding canals that weave their way through the stunning historic water town of Zhujiajiao. Guests can sip on their choice of tea from around the country, paired with local fruits, cakes, sweet soups, nuts and an assortment of nibbles, all while learning about the history of the buildings and alleyways they pass during the boat ride.

[Cover image courteesy of Joy Travel]