  1. home
  2. Articles

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

By Kala Barba-Court, January 28, 2022

0 0

New year, new features for the beloved social media tool WeChat.

The app announced that users can now post a maximum of 20 photos on Moments in one go, up from the previous nine. Bet you’re deeply regretting that New Year’s resolution to spend less time on social media right about now…

A batch of 20 photos will be displayed as a slideshow, with accompanying templates and background music to choose from.

Also included in the update is a timely Chinese New Year hongbao feature, which not only lets users decorate digital red packets with blessings and animations, but also randomly generates auspicious amounts to send out (lucky numbers such as 0.88, 6.66, or 88.88), consequently saving the clueless from committing a hongbao faux pas.

At the moment, these spanking new upgrades are available to iOS users only. Hang tight, Andoid users.

For more great content, check out That's Mags monthly print and digital publication. 


202201/QR-code-thats-articles-end1.jpg

[Cover image via Unsplash]

more news

18 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @jasmineyang1116​

18 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @jasmineyang1116​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

12 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @xxiamandixx

12 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @xxiamandixx

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

The ad men follow on from the mad men.

PHOTOS: 10 of Our Favorite Areas to Run in Sanya

Pick one of these places to get the best run.

PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing – 23 Days Early?

The capital got its first batch of winter 2021-2022 snow over the weekend.

PHOTOS: The Big Winners from the That's 2021 Hospitality Awards

The 5th annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi.

PHOTOS: That's Shanghai Halloween Party at Cages

It was one hell of a night!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

9 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives