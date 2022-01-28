You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

New year, new features for the beloved social media tool WeChat.

The app announced that users can now post a maximum of 20 photos on Moments in one go, up from the previous nine. Bet you’re deeply regretting that New Year’s resolution to spend less time on social media right about now…

A batch of 20 photos will be displayed as a slideshow, with accompanying templates and background music to choose from.



Also included in the update is a timely Chinese New Year hongbao feature, which not only lets users decorate digital red packets with blessings and animations, but also randomly generates auspicious amounts to send out (lucky numbers such as 0.88, 6.66, or 88.88), consequently saving the clueless from committing a hongbao faux pas.



At the moment, these spanking new upgrades are available to iOS users only. Hang tight, Andoid users.

