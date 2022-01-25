Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

Foreigners in Shanghai - are you ready for your boosters?

From 8pm tonight, – Tuesday, January 25 – foreign nationals above 18 years old and foreign minors between 3-11 years old will be able to book appointments for the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shot.

Vaccination will start tomorrow – Wednesday, January 26.

Based on the principle of “giving a voluntary and informed consent on vaccination at their own costs and risks,” foreigners may schedule their vaccination appointments on the Jiankang Yun (Health Cloud) platform with their passports, international travel documents or ID documents.

Registration for foreign minors aged 3-11 will require the information of their parents or legal guardians.

If you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the past, the process is pretty much the same: On the day of your scheduled vaccination, head over to your selected vaccination site with your passport, international travel documents or ID, present your Vaccination Bar Code and sign the Informed Consent for COVID-19 Vaccination form.

After inoculation, you're required to undertake a 30-minute observation period before you can leave. Pay close attention to your physical condition for 14 days after your jab, and seek medical attention in case of any serious adverse reactions.



Foreign minors aged 3-11 should present their vaccination certificate (if applicable) in the company of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s). In the absence of a parent or legal guardian, they can be accompanied by other representative(s) who will sign a letter of authorization, Informed Consent for COVID-19 Vaccination, and Letter of Commitment on Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccines that will be administered are domestic COVID-19 inactivated vaccines.

If you’re covered by China’s social security medical insurance program the inoculation is free of charge, otherwise the cost is RMB100 per dose. Uninsured foreigners will be vaccinated at their own costs.

Scan the QR code below to register and schedule your booster shot:

See the full list of designated vaccination center for foreigners here.



