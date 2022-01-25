  1. home
  2. Articles

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

By Kala Barba-Court, January 25, 2022

0 0

Foreigners in Shanghai - are you ready for your boosters?

From 8pm tonight, – Tuesday, January 25 – foreign nationals above 18 years old and foreign minors between 3-11 years old will be able to book appointments for the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shot.

Vaccination will start tomorrow – Wednesday, January 26.

Based on the principle of “giving a voluntary and informed consent on vaccination at their own costs and risks,” foreigners may schedule their vaccination appointments on the Jiankang Yun (Health Cloud) platform with their passports, international travel documents or ID documents.

Registration for foreign minors aged 3-11 will require the information of their parents or legal guardians.

If you've been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the past, the process is pretty much the same: On the day of your scheduled vaccination, head over to your selected vaccination site with your passport, international travel documents or ID, present your Vaccination Bar Code and sign the Informed Consent for COVID-19 Vaccination form.

After inoculation, you're required to undertake a 30-minute observation period before you can leave. Pay close attention to your physical condition for 14 days after your jab, and seek medical attention in case of any serious adverse reactions.

Foreign minors aged 3-11 should present their vaccination certificate (if applicable) in the company of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s). In the absence of a parent or legal guardian, they can be accompanied by other representative(s) who will sign a letter of authorization, Informed Consent for COVID-19 Vaccination, and Letter of Commitment on Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines that will be administered are domestic COVID-19 inactivated vaccines.

If you’re covered by China’s social security medical insurance program the inoculation is free of charge, otherwise the cost is RMB100 per dose. Uninsured foreigners will be vaccinated at their own costs.

Scan the QR code below to register and schedule your booster shot:

healthcloud.png

See the full list of designated vaccination center for foreigners here.

READ MORE: We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

[Cover image via That’s]

more news

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

New medium risk area in Fengxian District.

18 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @jasmineyang1116​

18 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @jasmineyang1116​

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

12 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @xxiamandixx

Hashtag your photos #thatsshanghai for a chance to be regrammed by us, and maybe even be featured in this series.

We Spoke to Japanese Paul McCartney of the Shanghai Beatles

Speaking words of wisdom. Let it be.

Highly Infectious Omicron Variant Confirmed in Shanghai

​Shanghai's new local COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Education Charity Shanghai Sunrise Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Championing education for a brighter future

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Your Comprehensive Guide for Traveling Home and Back to China

China Issues COVID-19 Parcel Warning After Beijing Omicron Case

11 Sanya Events: Camping, Tournaments, Fitness & More

Fun Kids Football Lessons in Sanya with Kind, Professional Coach this CNY

Looking After Your Ticker: Let's Talk Cardiovascular Disease

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

72 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Beijing Olympic Pre-Games Period

72 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Beijing Olympic Pre-Games Period

Beijing Issues New Rule for Buying Medicine During Latest COVID-19 Outbreak

Beijing Issues New Rule for Buying Medicine During Latest COVID-19 Outbreak

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Zoologists Reveal Why Pandas Are So Damn Chubby

Zoologists Reveal Why Pandas Are So Damn Chubby

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives